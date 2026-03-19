Real Madrid transfer news: Los Blancos lining up £35m move for Man United defender to solve 'squad issue'

By Matt Law | 19 Mar 2026 16:13 , Last updated: 19 Mar 2026 16:15

Real Madrid have reportedly identified Manchester United defender Diogo Dalot as a transfer target for the upcoming market.

Los Blancos brought in Trent Alexander-Arnold from Liverpool last summer, but it has been a tough campaign for the England international, who has found it difficult to show his best form.

Alexander-Arnold has had his fitness issues, while he has only managed to come up with two assists in 20 appearances in all competitions for the capital giants.

Dani Carvajal, meanwhile, has only featured 17 times this term, with 11 of those appearances coming in La Liga, and there is huge uncertainty surrounding the Spaniard's future.

The 34-year-old's contract at Bernabeu is due to expire this summer, and Los Blancos are believed to be ready to let him leave on a free transfer.

© Imago / Sports Press Photo

Real Madrid 'eyeing' summer move for Man United's Dalot

According to SPORT, Real Madrid are working to bring a new right-back to the club this summer, and Dalot is viewed as a 'top target' for Los Blancos.

The report claims that Man United may be willing to let the Portugal international leave for a transfer fee in the region of €40m (£35m).

Club Brugge's Kyriani Sabbe and Tottenham Hotspur's Pedro Porro are also allegedly being considered by Real Madrid to solve their right-back problem.

Dalot signed a new contract at Man United in the summer of 2023, and his current deal is due to run until June 2028, with the option of a further year.

© Imago

Dalot could replace Carvajal at Real Madrid

The Portuguese struggled for form under Ruben Amorim, finding it difficult to make his mark as a wing-back either down the right or on the left.

However, Dalot has looked much more comfortable since Michael Carrick switched the formation back to a 4-2-3-1, allowing the defender to move into his favoured right-back spot.

Dalot is closing in on eight years at Man United, having arrived from Porto in 2018, and he has represented the Red Devils on 240 occasions in all competitions, scoring 10 goals and registering 20 assists in the process.

The Portuguese could arrive at Real Madrid as a replacement for Carvajal and competition for Alexander-Arnold, who will be looking to kick on at the club next season.