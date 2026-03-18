Real Madrid could move six first-team players on this summer as part of 'major revamp', including Premier League-linked midfielder

By Matt Law | 18 Mar 2026 17:08 , Last updated: 18 Mar 2026 17:09

Real Madrid are reportedly planning to move six first-team players on this summer as part of a major revamp under a new head coach.

Alvaro Arbeloa has guided Real Madrid into the quarter-finals of the Champions League, but it is highly unlikely that the 43-year-old will stay beyond the end of the campaign.

A new head coach is expected to arrive this summer, and according to BILD, there are likely to be huge changes at Bernabeu ahead of the 2026-27 campaign.

The report claims that David Alaba, Antonio Rudiger, Dani Carvajal, Eduardo Camavinga, Ferland Mendy and Fran Garcia could all depart in search of pastures new.

Of those six, three are out of contract this summer, with defenders Alaba, Rudiger and Carvajal potentially all being allowed to leave on free transfers.

© Imago

Alaba, Rudiger, Carvajal could leave Real Madrid on free transfers this summer

Mendy has struggled with a number of injury problems this season, with the Frenchman only making five appearances in all competitions, and there is a chance that the left-back could be moved on.

Garcia has featured on 18 occasions, but the Spaniard is behind Alvaro Carreras in the pecking order for the left-back spot, and there is thought to be Premier League interest in him.

The biggest departure in terms of a transfer fee this summer could be Camavinga, with Manchester United thought to lead the interest in the Frenchman.

© Imago / IMAGO / Pressinphoto

Camavinga is being linked with a move to Man United

Los Blancos would allegedly be willing to sell 23-year-old if they received an offer in the region of €50m (£43m), which is unlikely to put off interested clubs.

Camavinga has again been a regular this season, making 33 appearances in all competitions, scoring twice and registering one assist in the process.

The Frenchman has won 11 trophies during his time at Real Madrid, including two La Liga titles and two Champions League crowns, and the capital giants are chasing success in Spain and Europe in the final stages of the 2025-26 campaign.

Camavinga's contract at Bernabeu is due to run until the summer of 2029, but it is understood that he is no longer regarded to be 'untouchable' by the capital giants.