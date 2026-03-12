Man United handed Eduardo Camavinga 'transfer opportunity' as Real Madrid set 'bargain' asking price

By Matt Law | 12 Mar 2026 18:29 , Last updated: 12 Mar 2026 18:34

Real Madrid are reportedly willing to sell French midfielder Eduardo Camavinga for €50m (£43m) during this summer's transfer window.

The 23-year-old has made 32 appearances for Los Blancos this season, scoring twice and registering one assist, but he has not been at his best for the capital giants.

Camavinga made the move to Bernabeu from Rennes in the summer of 2021, and it is understood that he turned down Manchester United to join the kings of Europe.

The midfielder has made 211 appearances for the capital giants, scoring six goals and registering 11 assists, winning 11 trophies, including two La Liga titles and two Champions League crowns.

© Imago / IMAGO / Pressinphoto

Real Madrid 'willing to sell' Camavinga for £43m

Camavinga's contract at Bernabeu is due to run until the summer of 2029, but it is understood that Real Madrid are considering selling him at the end of the season.

According to journalist Matteo Moretto, Real Madrid do not view Camavinga to be "untouchable", and there is a chance that the Frenchman will leave this summer.

"He's not untouchable; there are already Premier League clubs interested in him. For now, Real Madrid hasn't set a price, but it's clear they don't want to go below €50m," Moretto told Despierta San Francisco.

Arsenal, Liverpool, Chelsea and Manchester City have all previously been credited with an interest in Camavinga, but it is understood that Man United are incredibly keen, and the Red Devils may have now been handed a transfer opportunity.

Michael Carrick's side are expected to sign two new central midfielders this summer, and the chance to bring in Camavinga for little over £40m would surely appeal to the club.

© Imago

Should Man United move for Camavinga this summer?

Man United, as mentioned, are far from the only club keen on Camavinga, and as well as competition from the Premier League, the likes of Inter Milan and Paris Saint-Germain are thought to be keen on his signature.

It would be fair to say that Camavinga has not always been at his best this season, but a refresh might be needed after five seasons at Real Madrid.

Camavinga will not be 24 until November, so he could realistically still have another decade at the highest level, and Man United must not pass up the chance to bring in the Frenchman for what would be a bargain transfer fee this summer.