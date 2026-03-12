Nico Williams to Man United: Could Red Devils seriously sign Athletic Bilbao, Spain star this summer?

By Matt Law | 12 Mar 2026 09:43 , Last updated: 12 Mar 2026 09:46

Manchester United are reportedly considering making what would be a spectacular move for Athletic Bilbao attacker Nico Williams during this summer's transfer window.

The Red Devils want to sign a left-sided forward during the upcoming market, and RB Leipzig's Yan Diomande is thought to be their leading target in that area of the field.

However, according to reports in Spain, Man United have been alerted by Athletic's apparent willingness to sell Williams at the end of the 2025-26 campaign.

The 23-year-old's future has been the subject of much speculation in recent transfer windows, and he famously turned down the chance to make the move to Barcelona after helping Spain triumph at the last European Championship.

Arsenal, Liverpool and Bayern Munich are also among the clubs to be linked with Williams, but the forward signed a new deal at San Mames last year, with his contract now running until the summer of 2035.

© Imago

Man United 'weighing up' summer move for Athletic's Williams

There is a release clause of €90m (£77.7m) in his current deal, though, and it is understood that Athletic are giving serious consideration to selling the forward at the end of the season.

It has been a frustrating 2025-26 season for Williams, who has only managed to score four goals in 26 appearances, in addition to registering six assists.

A chronic groin issue has caused Williams a lot of issues, and he has been absent from Athletic's last four La Liga matches, while he only featured on three occasions in the league stage of this season's Champions League.

Overall, Williams has made 193 appearances for Athletic, scoring 35 goals and registering 36 assists, while he is also an important player for Spain, coming up with six goals and eight assists in 30 appearances for the national side.

© Imago

Should Man United move for Williams this summer?

Athletic are said to be willing to sell Williams for under his release clause, so there could potentially be a bargain available this summer.

Williams has remained loyal to Athletic during the recent transfer speculation, but it is understood that both parties are now in agreement that a change of scenery is needed.

Man United want to boost the left-side of their attack with an explosive player, and not too long ago, Williams was regarded as one of the outstanding forwards in world football.

As a result, it is a deal that the Red Devils should seriously consider pursuing, although Williams' chronic groin issue this season will be a cause for concern.