Preview: Arsenal vs Everton - prediction, team news, lineups

By Ben Knapton | 12 Mar 2026 11:13

Needing to right some wrongs after being served a dose of their own corner medicine in midweek, Arsenal host Everton in Saturday evening's Premier League showdown at the Emirates Stadium.

Mikel Arteta's men left it late to rescue a 1-1 draw with Bayer Leverkusen in Wednesday's Champions League battle, while his former mentor David Moyes masterminded a 2-0 triumph over Burnley last time out in the top flight.

Match preview

Emulating the infamous Nicklas Bendtner from the penalty spot, Arsenal attacker Kai Havertz - forever held in high regard by the Bayer Leverkusen faithful - scored the goal that denied his erstwhile club a precious Champions League victory on Wednesday night.

Doing what Arsenal have done to so many opponents in 2025-26, the German giants took the lead from a corner as Robert Andrich nodded home at the back stick, but Noni Madueke's endeavour and Havertz's calm spot kick saw an under-performing Gunners side get out of jail again.

Now the overriding favourites to complete the job in next Tuesday's second leg at home - even if their performance in Leverkusen left a lot to be desired - Arsenal once again emerged with a positive result after an uninspiring display; a common theme of the past few weeks.

None of the hosts' victories over Chelsea, Brighton & Hove Albion or Mansfield Town were emphatic by any stretch, but the former two successes have allowed Arsenal to build up a seven-point lead over Manchester City - who still have a game in hand - at the top of the Premier League table.

Arteta has ostensibly developed a win-at-all-costs mentality after Arsenal's near misses in 2023 and 2024 - understandable given he is now under more pressure than ever to deliver - and he has been able to rely on the Emirates factor in recent weeks.

Indeed, the Premier League leaders have won each of their last five matches in front of their own fans since January's shock loss to Manchester United, while scoring multiple goals in five of their last six in their half of North London.

© Imago

While Arsenal fantasise about Champions League glory, Everton are dreaming their own European dream under the wily Moyes, whose side enhanced their top-seven credentials during the recent visit of Burnley.

James Tarkowski and Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall struck either side of the half-time whistle to propel the Toffees to a straightforward 2-0 victory at the Hill Dickinson Stadium, where a win was long overdue for a team who had gone seven without one on their own turf.

By virtue of snapping their home hoodoo, Moyes's men moved to within one point of seventh-placed Brentford, while the gap to Liverpool in sixth and Chelsea in fifth reads just five points heading into the closing stages of the season.

Of the 43 points that Everton have accrued this season, 24 have come on the road, where the visitors boast the fourth-best away record this season - only Arsenal, Chelsea and Man City have collected more points on their travels than the Toffees.

However, Arteta's Arsenal edged out Everton 1-0 on Merseyside earlier this season, and the hosts have now avoided defeat in their last six league games against the Toffees, having previously lost four of their prior five to their Northern foes.

Arsenal Premier League form:

W

D

D

W

W

W

Arsenal form (all competitions):

D

W

W

W

W

D

Everton Premier League form:

D

W

L

L

W

W

Team News

© Iconsport / PA Images

Arsenal defensive duo Ben White and Riccardo Calafiori both shook off knocks to make the bench at the BayArena, but Martin Odegaard (knee) and Leandro Trossard (unspecified) were both absent and are doubts for the weekend.

However, Mikel Merino (foot) is the Gunners' only guaranteed omission at the time of writing, giving Arteta a plethora of selection dilemmas heading into the Leverkusen second leg and the imminent EFL Cup final.

The electrifying Madueke replaced the ineffective Bukayo Saka on the hour mark on Wednesday, but in a game where Arsenal's trusty set-pieces may prove pivotal, the latter may get the nod thanks to his consistently accurate deliveries.

Meanwhile, Everton have had 10 days to recover from their beating of Burnley thanks to their early FA Cup exit, giving Moyes's squad ample time to recover from any bumps and bruises.

As a result, the visitors should only be missing Jack Grealish (foot) and Carlos Alcaraz (unspecified) for the trip to Arsenal, and Moyes may even have Seamus Coleman back from a "little nick" in time for the contest.

Jordan Pickford has made headlines for the right reasons in recent weeks with spectacular stops vs. Burnley and Newcastle United, but England's number one is now just two goals away from conceding 500 in the Premier League - a tally only eight other shot-stoppers have hit.

Arsenal possible starting lineup:

Raya; White, Saliba, Gabriel, Calafiori; Rice, Zubimendi; Saka, Eze, Martinelli; Havertz

Everton possible starting lineup:

Pickford; O'Brien, Tarkowski, Branthwaite, Mykolenko; Garner, Gueye; McNeil, Dewsbury-Hall, Ndiaye; Barry

We say: Arsenal 1-0 Everton

While no Premier League team can match Arsenal's 24 dead-ball goals this season, Everton have let in just eight from penalties, corners or free kicks this season - the fewest of any side in the English top flight.

The stage is surely set for another low-scoring and potentially unwatchable affair involving Arsenal, but Arteta's men so often find ways to get over the line - especially at home - and we have faith in them to do so yet again.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.