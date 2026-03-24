Arsenal injury news: Gunners star said to be left "very frustrated and grumpy" by latest setback

By Lewis Blain | 24 Mar 2026 15:23 , Last updated: 24 Mar 2026 15:25

The absence of several players at Arsenal has been felt in recent weeks, none more so than captain Martin Odegaard.

The Norwegian playmaker has been sidelined with a knee problem since February, forcing him to miss several high-profile fixtures, including the two-legged Champions League tie against Bayer Leverkusen and the Carabao Cup final defeat to Manchester City.

With the business end of the 2025/26 campaign approaching, his continued absence is becoming an increasing concern for Mikel Arteta and his squad.

What has been said about Martin Odegaard and his latest injury setback?

© Imago / Action Plus

Odegaard has reportedly been left “very frustrated and grumpy” by his latest injury setback, according to Norway manager Stale Solbakken, via the Independent.

The creative playmaker has not been involved in a matchday squad since Arsenal’s win over arch-rivals Tottenham Hotspur in February, where he was named on the bench, with a knee issue ruling him out of both club and international commitments.

Solbakken revealed that the lack of game time has taken its toll on the player mentally, highlighting just how eager he is to return.

“He is very frustrated and grumpy,” Solbakken admitted, pointing to the fact that Odegaard has missed a string of matches for Norway as well. However, there is optimism that he could return to the Arsenal squad within the next few weeks, with his recovery believed to be progressing steadily.

Arsenal and Mikel Arteta are missing the creativity of Martin Odegaard

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Odegaard’s absence has been felt most in Arsenal’s attacking output, with a clear drop in creativity evident in recent performances.

That was particularly noticeable during the Gunners' Carabao Cup final defeat to City on Sunday, where Arsenal struggled to create clear-cut chances.

With Eberechi Eze also unavailable through injury, Arteta was forced to shuffle his attacking options, using Kai Havertz centrally before turning to Bukayo Saka in the second half.

The result was underwhelming, with the duo combining to create just one chance between them, while Arsenal managed only one shot on target after the break. It highlighted just how crucial Odegaard’s presence can be in unlocking defences.

His previous numbers underline that importance too - only Saka (ten) registered more Premier League assists for Arsenal last season than Odegaard (eight), emphasising his role as the team’s leader and creative heartbeat.

As the title race enters its final phase, having Odegaard back fit could prove decisive as without him, the Gunners risk lacking the cutting edge needed to turn tight games in their favour, which is something that could ultimately define their season.