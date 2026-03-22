Mikel Arteta explains Martin Odegaard, Jurrien Timber absences from Arsenal vs. Man City EFL Cup final

By Ben Knapton | 22 Mar 2026 16:22

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta has explained Jurrien Timber and Martin Odegaard's absences from the Gunners squad for Sunday's EFL Cup final against Manchester City.

The duo and Eberechi Eze were all pictured in training on Saturday, fuelling the belief that they would return from their injuries in time for the showpiece match with Pep Guardiola's side.

However, none of the trio were named on the official teamsheet for Arsenal, leaving Arteta's side without four injured players alongside foot victim Mikel Merino.

Ben White was given the nod at right-back in Timber's absence, while Kai Havertz will be stationed behind Viktor Gyokeres in the number 10 role with both Eze and Odegaard omitted.

Asked about Odegaard and Timber's conditions before kickoff, Arteta admitted that both could still take a couple of weeks to recover from their respective knee and ankle issues, casting doubt on their international prospects.

Arsenal vs. Man City: Mikel Arteta explains Jurrien Timber, Martin Odegaard absences

© Iconsport / Rene Nijhuis / Alamy

"They couldn't make it, so I think they will still be a couple of weeks. Let's see after the international break if we have anybody back," the Arsenal head coach stated.

Timber has been included in the Netherlands squad for their upcoming friendly matches with Norway and Ecuador this month, but the right-back may ostensibly have to withdraw following Arteta's latest admission.

However, Odegaard was not called up to the Norway national team for their fixtures against Netherlands and Switzerland, as the former Real Madrid starlet manages a flare-up of his recent knee concern.

Arsenal's first game back after the international break comes away to Southampton in the FA Cup quarter-finals on April 4, three days before the first leg of their Champions League quarter-final against Sporting Lisbon.

It remains to be seen whether Timber, Eze or Odegaard are passed fit for either of those contests, but at least one member of the trio would likely have been rested at St Mary's anyway.

Regardless, with Eze forced to watch on from the sidelines on Sunday, the England international will be unable to match a Didier Drogba record in the EFL Cup final.

Advantage Arsenal or advantage Man City for EFL Cup final?

© Iconsport / Sportimage, SUSA

While Arsenal are missing two of their chief creators and one of their most dependable defenders, Man City will have to cope without rearguard rock Ruben Dias owing to a hamstring injury.

Abdukodir Khusanov and Nathan Ake will link up at the back instead for the Sky Blues, while Nico O'Reilly and Matheus Nunes occupy the full-back roles.

A Havertz-reinforced Arsenal attack will no doubt believe that City's defence is there for the taking, but Jeremy Doku vs. Ben White has the potential to be an especially dangerous battle for the Gunners.

The pre-game odds favoured the men in red and white, though, and they can still be regarded as favourites to take home the title.