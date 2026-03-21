Arsenal's Eberechi Eze chasing Didier Drogba goalscoring feat in Man City EFL Cup final

By Ben Knapton | 21 Mar 2026 18:57

Arsenal playmaker Eberechi Eze could follow in Didier Drogba's footsteps when the Gunners lock horns with Manchester City in Sunday's EFL Cup final at Wembley Stadium.

With captain Martin Odegaard still a doubt due to a knee injury, Eze is expected to get the nod to start as Arsenal's creative figurehead alongside Bukayo Saka, Viktor Gyokeres and Leandro Trossard.

The former Crystal Palace playmaker recently registered his 15th direct contribution in a Gunners shirt, scoring a sensational opening goal in Tuesday's 2-0 victory over Bayer Leverkusen in the second leg of their Champions League last-16 tie.

Furthermore, Eze at Wembley against Man City needs no introduction, as Sky Blues fans will remember the England international's cracking winner in last season's FA Cup final under the arch.

Should the Arsenal creator also find the back of the net on Sunday, he would become just the third player to score against a particular opponent in both an FA Cup and EFL Cup final.

Arsenal vs. Man City: Eberechi Eze chasing Didier Drogba goalscoring feat

© Iconsport / DeFodi Images

Chelsea icon Drogba is currently one of the only two men to have managed that achievement, doing so against Liverpool in the 2004-05 EFL Cup final and 2011-12 FA Cup final, both of which the Blues won.

Drogba coincidentally emulated a fellow Chelsea man in that regard, as Roberto Di Matteo scored against Middlesbrough in the 1996-97 FA Cup final and 1997-98 EFL Cup showpiece for the West London giants.

Eze could now become the first Arsenal man to join that exclusive goalscoring club, although he has failed to score or assist in any of his last three EFL Cup appearances since scoring against Port Vale in September's third-round win.

The Englishman has also gone without a goal involvement in his last three Premier League appearances, but he nevertheless earned a place in Thomas Tuchel's England squad for March's friendlies with Uruguay and Japan.

Eberechi Eze vs. Rayan Cherki: Battle of the EFL Cup creators

© Imago / Action Plus

While Eze has largely toiled in the EFL Cup so far this season, his opposite number on Sunday - Man City creator Rayan Cherki - has been taking the competition by storm.

The 22-year-old - who is expected to get the nod over the likes of Jeremy Doku, Phil Foden and Tijjani Reijnders on Sunday - has managed four goal contributions in the 2025-26 EFL Cup, three of his own and one assist.

Having only played 188 minutes in the current competition, Cherki is averaging a direct involvement every 47 minutes in the EFL Cup, and his efforts will be invaluable for the likes of Erling Haaland.

The Scandinavian has found the back of the net in each of his last three games against Arsenal, but he is still waiting for his first goal at Wembley after six appearances at the stadium.