Arsenal injury, suspension list and return dates for Man City EFL Cup final: Eberechi Eze, Martin Odegaard latest

By Ben Knapton | 19 Mar 2026 10:08

Part one of four of Arsenal's quadruple destiny will be decided on Sunday, when the Gunners head to Wembley for a tantalising EFL Cup final date with Pep Guardiola's Manchester City.

Mikel Arteta has masterminded victories over Port Vale, Brighton & Hove Albion, Crystal Palace and most recently Chelsea to book Arsenal's ticket to the home of English football, where they will endeavour to end a 33-year dry spell without success in the League Cup.

The Premier League leaders have won six of their last seven ahead of the showpiece match, most recently easing past Bayer Leverkusen 2-0 in the second leg of their Champions League last-16 tie, although that victory came at a slight cost.

Here, Sports Mole rounds up Arsenal’s latest injury and suspension news ahead of the EFL Cup final against Man City, who have wrongs to right after their UCL exit at the hands of Real Madrid.

© Iconsport / PA Images

Status: Minor doubt

Type of injury: Ankle

Possible return date: March 22 (vs. Man City)

After scoring a sensational opening goal against Leverkusen, Eberechi Eze was forced off with an ankle injury in the second half at the Emirates.

The England international insisted that he was "OK" at full time, but that will be for the doctors to determine rather than him, and he is a slight doubt for the final at the time of writing.

© Iconsport / Rene Nijhuis / Alamy

Status: Major doubt

Type of injury: Ankle

Possible return date: March 22 (vs. Man City)

Jurrien Timber picked up an ankle issue of his own against Everton last weekend, and having missed the second leg with Leverkusen, the Dutchman is not guaranteed to make the cut on Sunday.

© Imago / Action Plus

Status: Major doubt

Type of injury: Knee

Possible return date: March 22 (vs. Man City)

Martin Odegaard has been managing a flare-up of a recent knee injury, and Arsenal fans are anxiously awaiting updates on their captain, who is also a huge doubt for the final.

Mikel Merino

© Imago / Marco Canoniero

Status: Out

Type of injury: Foot

Possible return date: Unknown

Mikel Merino will watch from the sidelines as he continues his rehabilitation from a foot operation; the Spaniard is targeting a return before the end of the season.

ARSENAL'S SUSPENSION LIST

Arsenal have no players suspended for the EFL Cup final.