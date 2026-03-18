Man City 1-2 Real Madrid: Los Blancos head coach Alvaro Arbeloa makes history in Champions League success

By Matt Law | 18 Mar 2026 09:32 , Last updated: 18 Mar 2026 09:34

Alvaro Arbeloa made history on Tuesday night, with the Spaniard leading Real Madrid into the quarter-finals of the Champions League courtesy of a 5-1 aggregate success over Premier League team Manchester City in the round of 16.

Los Blancos entered the second leg in a commanding position following a 3-0 win in the first leg between the two sides at Bernabeu.

Real Madrid followed that up with a 2-1 success at the Etihad Stadium on Tuesday evening to record a 5-1 aggregate victory and breeze into the final eight of the tournament.

Vinicius Junior scored twice for the Spanish outfit, including the winner in the 93rd minute, and the goal saw Arbeloa create history for Real Madrid.

Indeed, the Spaniard has become the first Los Blancos manager to win each of his first four matches in the knockout rounds of the Champions League.

© Iconsport / PA Images / Icon Sport

Real Madrid proved to be too strong for Man City in the Champions League

Real Madrid beat Benfica 1-0 away and then 2-1 at home in the Champions League knockout round playoffs, before two successes followed against Man City in the round of 16.

"It’s the players who have turned this situation around with their performance, attitude, effort, talent, and quality. Winning as we have today is not easy in such a challenging tie against a team like this, with so many talented players, a deep squad, and a coach like the one we faced," Arbeloa told reporters after the match.

"Very few people would have said that we would win both matches, so thanks to the players’ work, they deserve it for how they are working and the effort they are putting in.

“I don’t think it has been anything different from what I’ve been doing these past two months, which is working and trying to get the best performance out of my players, ensuring they feel comfortable on the pitch, finding the best position for each one, being a very balanced and united team, and having everyone sacrifice and work together.

© Imago / Alberto Gardin

Champions League: Real Madrid are set to face Bayern in the quarter-finals

"The players have perfectly understood that to defeat anyone, we must be a great team, very united in effort and work.

“The Champions League is special for Real Madrid, and we’ve faced one of the best in Europe. And then Bayern and perhaps PSG later.

"If we want to win them, we have to play like tonight and as we did six days ago. We’ve had some luck in these two matches, but we deserved to win both. The aggregate score of 5-1 says it all. We have to keep moving forward, and surely we’ll face Bayern.”

Bayern are currently leading Atalanta BC 6-1 on aggregate ahead of Wednesday's second leg, meaning that only a miracle will prevent the German giants from setting up a quarter-final with Real Madrid.