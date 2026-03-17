Arsenal injury news: Eberechi Eze update as Champions League win against Bayer Leverkusen fuels quadruple hopes

By Lewis Nolan | 17 Mar 2026 23:57 , Last updated: 18 Mar 2026 00:33

Arsenal attacker Eberechi Eze has insisted that he did not suffer an injury against Bayer Leverkusen on Tuesday night.

The Gunners booked their place in the quarter-finals of the Champions League after beating Leverkusen 2-0 at the Emirates, winning their round of 16 tie 3-1 on aggregate.

Eze managed to open the scoring in the first half, swivelling on the edge of the box before striking into the top corner, though the Englishman was forced off after holding his ankle in the 69th minute.

The attacker spoke to reporters after the full-time whistle, allaying any fears of an injury, saying “Yeah, I’m alright, I’ll be ok!"

While no risks will be taken with his fitness, Eze's statement will come as welcome relief ahead of Sunday's EFL Cup final against Manchester City.

© Iconsport / DeFodi Images

Can Arsenal win the Champions League?

Mikel Arteta's side will face Sporting Lisbon in the quarter-finals, and they will be heavily favoured against the Portuguese side.

Should the Londoners advance past their Primeira Liga opponents, they will face one of Newcastle United, Barcelona, Atletico Madrid or Tottenham Hotspur in the semi-final.

Arsenal have already beaten Atletico this season, while they have defeated Spurs twice and Newcastle once, though Barca could be challenging.

The Catalans have at times looked vulnerable defensively, so if the Gunners can use the pace of stars like Gabriel Martinelli, they stand a strong chance of reaching the Champions League final.

© Imago

Can Arsenal win the quadruple?

Liverpool have come closest to any English team in the hunt for the quadruple, but they fell short in both the Premier League and Champions League in 2021-22.

The Gunners are already in the final of the EFL Cup and will be favourites ahead of Manchester City on Sunday, while they also boast a nine-point lead in the Premier League over the Citizens.

Arsenal will also face Southampton the quarter-final of the FA Cup, and while they will still have to navigate two more rounds after the last eight, they have the quality and depth needed to go all the way.

The Champions League is inherently unpredictable, but the Gunners will be seen as one of the competition's favourites.