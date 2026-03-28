Man United transfer news: Former Man City forward 'offered' to Red Devils ahead of summer window

By Darren Plant | 28 Mar 2026 10:07

Manchester United have allegedly been presented with an opportunity to sign Barcelona attacker Ferran Torres.

With a seven-point gap over sixth place in the Premier League table, it is becoming increasingly likely that the Red Devils will be playing Champions League football next season.

Although Man United chiefs are still to make a decision over their next permanent manager, plans will need to be put in place to steal a march on their rivals in the transfer market.

While United are relatively well-stocked for options in the final third, at least one exit is anticipated ahead of 2026-27.

According to TEAMtalk, a situation could arise where Man United sign a former Manchester City forward.

© Imago / Ball Raw Images

Man United given Ferran chance

The report alleges that Barcelona have offered Man United the opportunity to sign Ferran during the summer transfer window.

Having contributed 60 goals and 21 assists from 198 appearances for the Catalan giants, the 26-year-old has been a major hit at Camp Nou since his arrival in 2022.

Nevertheless, it was claimed earlier this week that Barcelona had identified the versatile frontman as someone who may be sold.

That is a consequence of Ferran's contract being due to expire in 2027. It was suggested in that report that a renewal remains a possibility.

With one of Barcelona's star players being ruled out for a month, Ferran will have a chance to convince club officials that he deserves to stay put.

© Imago / Revierfoto

Does Rashford simplify or complicate matters?

Barcelona already have the option to sign current Manchester United loanee Marcus Rashford on a permanent deal at the end of 2025-26.

Therefore, the possibility theoretically remains that Barcelona could try to add Ferran to the mix in order to reduce their financial outlay.

However, the report says that any negotiations for Ferran will be separate to the Rashford deal.