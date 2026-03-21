Man United forward would 'welcome' Old Trafford exit in summer transfer window

By Ben Sully | 21 Mar 2026 14:07 , Last updated: 21 Mar 2026 14:09

Manchester United forward Joshua Zirkzee would reportedly 'welcome' the chance to leave Old Trafford this summer.

Zirkzee joined Man United in a £36.5m deal in the summer of 2024 after spending a couple of seasons at Bologna.

The Dutchman has failed to live up to expectations during his time at Old Trafford, having mustered nine goals in 69 competitive appearances.

Zirkzee has fallen down the pecking order this season following the arrivals of Bryan Mbeumo, Matheus Cunha and Benjamin Sesko.

© Imago / IMAGO / Every Second Media

Zirkzee ready for Man United exit

As a result, he has been forced to settle for just four starts in 18 Premier League appearances this term.

In fact, he has been an unused substitute in three of the club's last four matches, including Friday's 2-2 draw against Bournemouth.

Given Zirkzee's lack of minutes, journalist Fabrizio Romano is reporting that Zirkzee would 'welcome' the opportunity to find a new club in the summer transfer window.

The Dutchman will remain focused on Man United's Champions League qualification bid before he searches for a new challenge in the summer.

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Zirkzee attracting Premier League interest

Romano claims that there are Premier League clubs showing interest in the forward who has a contract with Man United until June 2029.

While he may have Premier League admirers, Zirkzee continues to be linked with a potential return to Italy.

At this stage, Italian giants Juventus are believed to be favourites to secure his signature in the summer transfer window.

The Bianconeri are facing competition from several other Italian clubs, including AC Milan and Roma.