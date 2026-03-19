Man United transfer news: Joshua Zirkzee decision made as favourites 'emerge' for struggling Red Devils forward

By Matt Law | 19 Mar 2026 09:48 , Last updated: 19 Mar 2026 09:49

Juventus are reportedly emerging as the favourites for Joshua Zirkzee, as the forward prepares to leave Manchester United during this summer's transfer window.

Zirkzee, 24, has struggled to make his mark for the 20-time English champions since a move from Bologna in the summer of 2024.

The Netherlands international has only managed nine goals and four assists in 69 appearances for the Red Devils in all competitions.

Zirkzee was heavily linked with a move away from Man United in January, but Ruben Amorim's departure and Michael Carrick's arrival led to the Dutchman staying at Old Trafford.

© Imago / IMAGO / Every Second Media

Juventus 'the favourites' for Man United forward Zirkzee

The Dutchman has only scored twice in 20 appearances for the Red Devils this season, while he has featured four times off the bench since Carrick's arrival as head coach.

Carrick admires Zirkzee's skill set, but Bryan Mbeumo and Benjamin Sesko are both ahead of him in the pecking order when it comes to the starting spot through the middle.

According to Tuttosport, Man United are willing to let Zirkzee leave for £22m this summer, and there is expected to be a host of interest in the forward's services.

The report claims that Juventus lead the Serie A interest, although AC Milan and Roma are also believed to be admirers of the Dutchman.

Juventus could allegedly attempt to sign Zirkzee on loan for the 2026-27 campaign, with an option to make the move permanent in the summer of 2027.

The forward still has three years left to run on his contract with the 20-time English champions, having penned a five-year deal upon his arrival in 2024.

© Imago

Zirkzee needs to leave Man United for the sake of his career

Zirkzee is a huge talent, with the Dutchman arguably one of the most technically gifted forward players in the Premier League, but his lack of mobility is an issue in England's top flight.

The attacker is too good to sit on the bench at this stage of his career, and a return to Serie A makes a lot of sense considering his previous success in the division for Bologna.

Ahead of a move to Old Trafford, Zirkzee scored 14 goals and registered nine assists in 58 appearances for Bologna, with his form earning him a move to Old Trafford.