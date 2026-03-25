JJ Gabriel: Man United's first-team plans for generational talent 'revealed'

By Matt Law | 25 Mar 2026 17:33 , Last updated: 25 Mar 2026 17:35

JJ Gabriel is reportedly set to be involved in Manchester United's first team during their preparations for the 2026-27 campaign.

Viewed as a generational talent, the 15-year-old has starred for Man United Under-18s this season, scoring 19 times and registering three assists in 20 appearances in the Under-18s Premier League.

JJ Gabriel has been tipped to become a superstar in the coming years, already drawing comparisons with the likes of Cristiano Ronaldo, Neymar and Lamine Yamal.

The youngster would have been playing for the Under-21s this season, and potentially involved in the first-team squad in the Premier League, had there not been rules in place.

© Imago

JJ Gabriel 'set' to be involved in Man United's pre-season squad

JJ Gabriel cannot play for the Under-21s until next season due to the fact that he was 14 when the campaign begun, but there is a chance that he could be fast-tracked into the first team.

According to the Manchester Evening News, Man United are set to include JJ Gabriel in their pre-season squad ahead of the 2026-27 campaign.

It will not be a regular pre-season for the Red Devils due to the 2026 World Cup, so there should be opportunities for a number of the club's youngsters to impress.

Man United are expected to schedule matches in Scandinavia and other parts of Europe, with JJ Gabriel in line to make his first-team debut.

JJ Gabriel has regularly trained with Man United's senior side this season and seems destined to make his competitive debut for the club at some stage of 2026-27.

© Imago / portimage

JJ Gabriel could break Man United's appearance record

David Gaskell is Man United's youngest-ever first-team debutant at 16 years and 19 days, which came back in October 1956.

Meanwhile, Angel Gomes, who featured for the first team at the age of 16 years and 263 days old in May 2017, is the club's youngest-ever Premier League player.

JJ Gabriel is in a strong position to break both of those records, but his immediate focus will be on inspiring Man United Under-18s to success in the FA Youth Cup.

The forward has scored against Peterborough United Under-18s and Oxford United Under-18s in the competition this season, and he is again set to start when the team face Crystal Palace Under-18s in the semi-finals of the FA Youth Cup on April 11.