Man United lineup vs. Liverpool: Predicted XI for Premier League fixture as Matheus Cunha, Luke Shaw calls made

By Ben Knapton | 01 May 2026 15:50 , Last updated: 01 May 2026 15:51

Manchester United duo Luke Shaw and Matheus Cunha are on course to be fit for Sunday's Premier League blockbuster with Liverpool at Old Trafford.

Ever-present left-back Shaw was taken off with a knock in Monday's 2-1 win over Brentford, a game that Cunha missed entirely due to a minor hip injury.

However, Cunha was pictured in training at Carrington earlier this week, and head coach Michael Carrick delivered a positive injury update in his pre-game press conference.

As a result, Shaw should be fine to take his place in an unchanged backline with Diogo Dalot, Harry Maguire and Ayden Heaven, as Lisandro Martinez serves the final game of a three-match suspension.

Fresh from signing a new long-term contract, Kobbie Mainoo will link arms with Casemiro at the base of the midfield, behind assist record-chasing Bruno Fernandes.

The Portuguese playmaker moved onto 19 helpers for the season with his assist for Benjamin Sesko last time out, one shy of both Thierry Henry and Kevin De Bruyne's unmatched totals of 20 from 2002-03 and 2019-20 respectively.

Fernandes will be feeding Sesko and Bryan Mbeumo once more, and if Cunha is given the thumbs-up to play, Amad Diallo's place will be at risk.

Manchester United possible starting lineup:

Lammens; Dalot, Maguire, Heaven, Shaw; Casemiro, Mainoo; Mbeumo, Fernandes, Cunha; Sesko

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