Man United vs. Liverpool: Michael Carrick delivers Red Devils injury update as Matheus Cunha situation is explained

By Matt Law | 01 May 2026 13:49 , Last updated: 01 May 2026 13:52

Manchester United head coach Michael Carrick could have both Matheus Cunha and Luke Shaw available for Sunday's Premier League clash against Liverpool.

Cunha was absent against Brentford on Monday evening due to a minor hip problem, but the Brazil international has been back in training with the Red Devils this week.

Shaw, meanwhile, was replaced in the second half of the 2-1 success over Brentford with muscular discomfort, which had led to question marks surrounding his availability for this game.

However, Carrick is "hopeful" that Cunha will be able to play on Sunday.

"Matheus has done a little bit of work, we're not sure, hopeful," the Man United head coach told reporters during Friday's press conference.

© Imago / Sportsphoto

Cunha, Shaw should be available for Man United vs. Liverpool

Matthijs de Ligt remains on the sidelines with a long-term back issue, although the Netherlands international has recently taken steps in the right direction.

Leny Yoro and Patrick Dorgu were also back on the bench against Brentford, but the Red Devils will again be without the services of Lisandro Martinez on Sunday, with the Argentina international serving the final game of his three-match suspension.

Carrick did not mention Shaw during his press conference, but the Man United head coach said that the team were "in good shape" other than De Ligt, suggesting that the left-back would be fit.

"Matta is still a bit further and not involved in the game but other than that we’re in good shape," said the Englishman ahead of the vital Premier League clash.

© Imago / Every Second Media

Man United could secure Champions League qualification this weekend

Man United would secure a spot in next season's Champions League with three games to spare if they manage to beat Liverpool on Sunday afternoon.

The Red Devils are currently third in the Premier League table, three points ahead of fourth-placed Liverpool and 11 clear of Brighton & Hove Albion in sixth.

Man United will take on Sunderland, Nottingham Forest and Brighton & Hove Albion in their final three Premier League matches of the campaign.

Carrick has transformed the Red Devils since replacing Ruben Amorim in January, and the 44-year-old is the favourite to be appointed the club's long-term head coach at the end of the season.

Our preview of Man United vs. Liverpool can be seen below