Man United news: Premier League boss eyed as primary rival to Carrick

By Axel Clody | 01 May 2026 08:22

Manchester United will have to appoint a permanent manager this summer. While Michael Carrick appears to be in pole position, his main rival has just been revealed.

Carrick arrived on January 13 to replace Ruben Amorim and was named interim manager of Manchester United until the end of the season. The former Red Devils defensive midfielder had all the hallmarks of a temporary solution, ahead of a new manager arriving next summer to begin a fresh cycle.

Michael Carrick, the clear favourite

© Imago / Pro Sports Images

However, the English boss, who is enjoying his second experience in the dugout after Middlesbrough (2022-2025), is defying every prediction. Sixth when he took over, Manchester United now sit third and are well on course to return to the Champions League.

Such performances are forcing the Manchester hierarchy to consider him for the role of permanent manager.

According to information from The Telegraph, Carrick is the current favourite for the job at the end of the season. If he maintains this momentum, it is hard to imagine Manchester United taking the risk of parting ways with a successful boss who loves the club, after so many difficult years.

Andoni Iraola admired at Manchester United

© Imago / IMAGO / Sportimage

The Red Devils are nevertheless keeping an eye on the managerial market. In that regard, according to the British outlet, Andoni Iraola, who has announced his free departure from Bournemouth at the end of the season, is highly rated at Old Trafford for his attacking style of play.

He has therefore established himself as the most serious candidate to rival Carrick, who has the backing of club legend Ryan Giggs.

At the end of the season, Manchester United will run a thorough process to appoint their permanent boss and will speak to numerous managers. Carrick and Iraola will, without a doubt, be among them.