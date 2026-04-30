Liverpool injury, suspension list and return dates vs. Man United: Mohamed Salah, Alisson Becker, Hugo Ekitike latest

By Anthony Nolan | 30 Apr 2026 23:16

Eyeing a jump up to the top three, Premier League champions Liverpool will be hoping to bolster their pursuit of Champions League football when they travel to take on bitter rivals Manchester United at Old Trafford on Sunday.

Arne Slot's Reds followed up their crucial 2-1 win over Everton in the Merseyside derby by beating Crystal Palace 3-1 at Anfield last Saturday.

That victory saw Alexander Isak open the scoring, while Florian Wirtz sealed the three points late on, though Mohamed Salah was forced off through injury around the hour mark.

Read on as Sports Mole rounds up Liverpool's latest injury and suspension news ahead of their Premier League clash with Man United on Sunday.

© Imago

Status: Out

Type of injury: ACL

Possible return date: Unknown

Nineteen-year-old centre-back Giovanni Leoni was unfortunate enough to suffer an anterior cruciate ligament injury on his Liverpool debut back in September, and he will be unavailable until 2026-27.

The youngster stepped up his rehabilitation recently, and the club shared pictures of the defender training on grass.

MOHAMED SALAH

© Iconsport / Jessica Hornby, Sportimage, SPI

Status: Out

Type of injury: Muscle

Possible return date: May 17 (vs. Aston Villa)

Mohamed Salah is set to leave Liverpool at the end of the season, and fans were fearing the worst when he was substituted off with a suspected hamstring injury against Palace.

However, the club have since confirmed that the Egyptian winger's injury is only a minor muscle issue, and that he is expected to return before the end of the campaign.

WATARU ENDO

© Imago / Sportimage

Status: Out

Type of injury: Ankle

Possible return date: June 1

Defensive midfielder Wataru Endo was called upon to start at right-back against Sunderland on February 11, but later had to be stretchered off after suffering a major ankle and foot injury in the act of defending the box.

Slot has stated that while the Japan captain will not play for Liverpool again this season, "The plan is for him to be ready in time [for the World Cup]."

CONOR BRADLEY

© Imago / IMAGO / Sportimage

Status: Out

Type of injury: Knee

Possible return date: Unknown

First-choice right-back Conor Bradley was struck down by a long-term knee injury against Arsenal on January 8, and has since undergone surgery to repair the issue.

The 22-year-old will be out until late 2026 as he goes through the rehabilitation process.

HUGO EKITIKE

© Imago / Propaganda Photo

Status: Out

Type of injury: Achilles

Possible return date: Unknown

Given the injury problems faced by Isak, Hugo Ekitike has been the Reds' first-choice striker this season, but he ruptured his Achilles in the early stages of Liverpool's Champions League quarter-final second leg against Paris Saint-Germain.

The number 22 is expected to be out of action for around nine months, and will miss the remainder of the campaign as well as the 2026 World Cup.

GIORGI MAMARDASHVILI

© Imago / Pro Sports Images

Status: Out

Type of injury: Knee

Possible return date: May 17 (vs. Aston Villa)

Giorgi Mamardashvili has stood in a number of times for the Reds this season, but he too picked up an unfortunate injury against Everton on April 19.

The Georgian goalkeeper was forced off after suffering a major wound to his knee when trying to save Beto's equaliser, and while the 25-year-old is unlikely to be out for an extended period, Slot has confirmed that he will be unavailable for a few weeks.

ALISSON BECKER

© Iconsport / SPI

Status: Minor doubt

Type of injury: Knee

Possible return date: May 3 (vs. Man United)

Alisson Becker has recently been linked with a summer switch to Juventus, and while Liverpool's number one remains amongst the best in the world between the posts, he has become increasingly injury-prone in recent seasons.

The Brazilian goalkeeper's latest setback has seen him miss seven games now, but he could return to the XI on Sunday.

LIVERPOOL SUSPENSION LIST

Liverpool have no players suspended for this game.