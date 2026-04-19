Liverpool injury news: Arne Slot confirms Giorgi Mamardashvili "wound" as timeline on recovery after Everton win revealed

By Lewis Nolan | 19 Apr 2026 23:54

Arne Slot has revealed that Giorgi Mamardashvili's injury is not particularly serious despite being taken to hospital.

Liverpool faced Merseyside rivals Everton on Sunday in the Premier League in the first derby clash at Hill Dickinson Stadium, and the Reds claimed three points thanks to Virgil van Dijk's late winner.

The Reds needed the centre-back to score after Mohamed Salah's opener was cancelled out by Beto early in the second half, with the Everton striker also colliding with goalkeeper Giorgi Mamardashvili.

After receiving treatment, Mamardashvili was forced off on a stretcher and replaced by third-choice shot-stopper Freddie Woodman.

Slot confirmed that the goalkeeper was taken to hospital, though insisted that his injury should not be long term, telling Sky Sports: "He's gone off to hospital. It looked to me - and that's also what they told me - that he had a big open wound.

"That's not going to be a long-term injury, but let's see if he's available for next week. In almost all positions we've had our problems - and now with two goalkeepers being out - so it's a good thing we have three goalkeepers as we don't usually have three full-backs or three number nines or three left-wingers."

Slot's number one Alisson Becker is currently out injured, and he is not expected to play again until next month.

© Imago / Pro Sports Images

Liverpool injury update: Who will Slot be missing against Crystal Palace?

Slot named two goalkeepers on the bench against Everton, and if Mamardashvili is unable to recover in time, then Woodman may have to make his first Premier League start for the Reds against Crystal Palace on Saturday.

Mamardashvili should be able to recover in time for the following game against Manchester United on May 3, but Slot will certainly be missing striker Hugo Ekitike, who is set to be out for the better part of a year due to an Achilles injury.

The rest of Liverpool's injury woes are relatively minor considering the only starter ruled out of the team's clash with Palace is right-back Conor Bradley, though Jeremie Frimpong is available.

Squad player Wataru Endo has been ruled out for the rest of the season, while Joe Gomez has a chance of featuring in some capacity again this campaign.

© Imago / Sportimage

Will Liverpool qualify for the Champions League?

The win on Sunday kept Liverpool in fifth, but it importantly moved them seven points ahead of sixth-placed Chelsea with five matches left to play.

That gap could be reduced to four should the Reds lose against Chelsea on May 9, and they still have to face Aston Villa and Man United.

However, Chelsea have lost five, drawn two and won just one of their last eight Premier League games, and it would be surprising if they managed to overtake Liverpool given they are in the midst of a crisis.