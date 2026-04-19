Preview: Mallorca vs Valencia - prediction, team news, lineups

By Ben Sully | 19 Apr 2026 23:10 , Last updated: 19 Apr 2026 23:14

Two teams battling for La Liga survival will go toe-to-toe when Mallorca welcome Valencia to Son Moix on Tuesday.

The home side are sitting in 15th place and two points clear of the drop zone, while the visitors are a point better off in 14th position.

Match preview

Martin Demichelis has sparked a significant upturn in fortunes since being named as Jagoba Arrasate's permanent successor.

Demichelis, who took over when Mallorca were two points adrift from safety, has overseen three wins, one draw and one defeat in his opening five matches in charge.

After taking four points from Demichelis's first three games, Mallorca have gone on to claim back-to-back home victories, including a surprise 2-1 win over Real Madrid at the start of the month.

Buoyed by his late winner against Los Blancos, Vedat Muriqi starred with a brace in the recent 3-0 success against Rayo Vallecano, enabling him to surpass Samuel Eto'o's record to become Mallorca's all-time top scorer in La Liga with 55 goals in 139 appearances.

With all of Demichelis's three wins taking place at Son Moix, Mallorca will have the chance to record four consecutive home league victories in the same season for the first time since February 2023.

© Imago / ZUMA Press Wire

In contrast to their opponents, Valencia head into matchday 32 on the back of a poor run of form after losing three of their previous four matches, including back-to-back losses following the March international break.

Valencia spurned a lead in a 3-2 home defeat against Celta Vigo, before they fell to a narrow 1-0 loss in their away meeting with Elche.

Los Che looked set to play out a goalless draw until Lucas Cepeda struck in the 73rd minute to condemn Valencia to a fourth defeat in six away games (W2).

The pressure is building on Carlos Corberan to spark a quick turnaround to ease fears of a first relegation since the 1985-86 season.

They may have to keep a clean sheet if they are to return to winning ways on Tuesday, given the fact that all three of their away league wins this season have been accompanied by a shutout.

Valencia have struggled in recent trips to Mallorca, having taken just a point from their last three visits since recording a 1-0 victory in February 2022.

Mallorca La Liga form:

L D W L W W

Valencia La Liga form:

W W L W L L

Team News

© Imago / Pressinphoto

Mallorca attacker Zito Luvumbo will be out for around a month after sustaining a hamstring injury in the win over Rayo.

The January addition is joined on the sidelines by Mateo Joseph, Antonio Raillo, Jan Salas and Lucas Bergstrom.

Defender Martin Valjent will return to the starting XI after serving a one-match ban for an accumulation of yellow cards.

As for the visitors, Corberan is still unable to call upon the defensive trio of Dimitri Foulquier, Mouctar Diakhaby and Jose Copete, as well as goalkeeper Julen Agirrezabala.

Eray Comert is struggling with an abdominal issue, while there are also doubts surrounding the availability of Unai Nunez and Hugo Duro.

Midfielder Javi Guerra will be hoping to earn a recall after dropping to the bench for the narrow defeat to Elche.

Mallorca possible starting lineup:

Roman; Maffeo, Valjent, Mascarell, Mojica; Samu, Darder, Morlanes, Torre; Virgili, Muriqi

Valencia possible starting lineup:

Dimitrievski; Correia, Tarrega, Pepelu, Gaya; Guerra, Rodriguez, Ugrinic; Rioja, Ramazani, Sadiq

We say: Mallorca 2-1 Valencia

Mallorca have momentum on their side after winning their last three home matches, and we think they will continue their impressive form in front of their supporters by claiming a narrow win over a Valencia side reeling from back-to-back losses.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.