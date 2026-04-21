Tottenham transfer news: Spurs midfielder 'set to leave' amid Bayern Munich interest

By Saikat Mandal | 21 Apr 2026 19:23

Tottenham Hotspur midfielder Pape Matar Sarr is reportedly set to leave the club in the summer window, with a move to a top European side potentially on the horizon. Spurs signed Sarr in August 2021, and after a loan spell at Metz, he made his long-awaited Premier League debut in January 2023.

Since then, the Senegal international has become a regular feature in the side, making over 135 appearances and scoring 11 goals.

Despite being an important part of the current setup, Sarr could be among several players to depart if Tottenham suffer relegation this season.

Spurs currently sit 18th in the Premier League table with 31 points from 33 matches, two points adrift of safety, and have five games remaining to avoid the drop.

Pape Matar Sarr set for summer exit?

© Iconsport / PA Images

According to Football Insider, Sarr is expected to leave this summer, with strong interest from several top clubs across Europe.

Bayern Munich and Real Madrid have both been linked with the midfielder, while Turkish giants Fenerbahce are also monitoring his situation.

The 23-year-old is likely to play a key role for Senegal at the 2026 World Cup, and a strong showing there could further increase his market value, especially if Spurs are relegated.

Sarr remains under contract until 2030, meaning Tottenham would be in a strong position to demand a substantial transfer fee.

Potential replacement for Leon Goretzka at Bayern Munich?

© Imago / IMAGO / Revierfoto

Bayern may look to strengthen their midfield next summer, particularly with Leon Goretzka set to leave when his contract expires.

Tottenham signed Joao Palhinha on loan from Bayern, and although it is unclear whether that move will be made permanent, there could be room for negotiations involving Sarr.

In addition to Sarr, Spurs could face further departures, with players such as Archie Gray and Conor Gallagher also attracting interest, the latter reportedly being targeted by Everton.