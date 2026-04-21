Tottenham transfer news: Cristian Romero ‘asking price set’ amid Real Madrid, Man Utd interest

By Oliver Thomas | 21 Apr 2026 09:09 , Last updated: 21 Apr 2026 09:12

Tottenham Hotspur are preparing for life without captain Cristian Romero and a summer exit is looking increasingly likely, according to a report.

The 27-year-old centre-back has been heavily linked with a move away from Spurs at a time when the club are in serious danger of suffering an unimaginable relegation from the Premier League.

Roberto De Zerbi, who has failed to win his opening two games in charge of the North Londoners, sees his team sitting inside the bottom three and two points adrift of safety with five matches remaining.

Romero may have already played his final game for Tottenham after sustaining a season-ending knee injury in the 1-0 defeat at Sunderland earlier this month, making him a doubt for the 2026 World Cup with Argentina.

Since joining from Atalanta BC in 2021, Romero has played 164 times for Spurs in all competitions and played a key role in helping the club win the Europa League last season.

Although Romero still has more than three years remaining on his contract, CaughtOffside claims that the defender’s future in North London has suddenly become far less certain.

© Iconsport / PA Images

The report adds that Tottenham’s leadership are now open to offers for Romero this summer as part of a planned financial reset.

Considering his age, Premier League and international experience, and the time remaining on his contract, Spurs are said to value Romero between €60m (£52.3m) and €65m (£56.6m).

Tottenham’s ability to demand such a fee is tied directly to their top-flight survival and financial position, though, as a devastating drop down to the Championship could force the club to lower their asking price.

European trio could battle for £56m Romero this summer

Atletico Madrid are one club who have been credited with a long-standing interest in Romero, with head coach Diego Simeone said to view the defender as the ‘perfect’ leader for his system.

Spanish rivals Real Madrid have also been credited with an interest at a time when the club has concerns over the fitness of Eder Militao and David Alaba, the latter of whom is out of contract in the summer.

Meanwhile, Manchester United could also enter the race for Romero’s signature, but that may depend on whether they have the finances available following an expected spending spree on at least one new midfielder this summer.