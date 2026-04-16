Cristian Romero injury update: Tottenham career may be over, but 2026 World Cup dream is still alive with Argentina

By Oliver Thomas | 16 Apr 2026 08:39

Cristian Romero may have already played his final game for Tottenham Hotspur, but there is still hope for the injured defender to represent Argentina at the 2026 World Cup, according to his national team assistant coach.

The 27-year-old was involved in a nasty collision with Spurs goalkeeper Antonin Kinsky in last weekend’s 1-0 Premier League defeat against Sunderland at the Stadium of Light.

After lengthy on-field treatment, Romero climbed to his feet and left the pitch in tears midway through the second half, sparking serious concerns over the severity of his injury.

Romero, who was later spotted walking through London with his right knee heavily bandaged in a social media post, is now expected to miss around eight weeks with a high-grade partial tear of his medial cruciate ligament, ruling his out for the rest of the season.

This major injury blow has led to suggestions that the defender may have appeared in a Tottenham shirt for the last time, as the Lilywhites captain continues to be strongly linked with a summer exit regardless of the club’s Premier League status for next season.

While a shock relegation to the Championship would almost certainly trigger a summer exodus of first-team stars like Romero, it is understood that the defender may look to leave even if Tottenham avoid the drop.

© Imago / ZUMA Press Wire

Romero given fresh World Cup hope by Argentina assistant

Romero is now facing a race to be fit in time for this summer's World Cup with reigning champions Argentina, who will aim to defend their crown at the newly-expanded tournament held in the United States, Canada and Mexico.

Initial reports raised concerns over Romero’s international hopes, but a fresh update from Argentina assistant coach Robert Ayala suggests the defender will meet his recovery deadline.

Speaking on Fox Sports, as quoted by Mundo Albieceleste, Ayala said: "We think Cristian Romero will be able to make it just in time for the World Cup, maybe without as much match rhythm, since he won’t have the minutes he’s had so far.

“He’ll train and might even arrive in slightly better physical condition. The timeline works out, so in that sense we’re calm.

"Obviously, this doesn’t stop us from continuing to look at other options too.”

Ayala has also confirmed that Romero does not require surgery and is set to be given platelet-rich plasma treatment to help accelerate the healing process.

Lionel Scaloni's Argentina are scheduled to begin the defence of their World Cup title on June 17 when they face Algeria in their opening Group J match, before facing Austria and Jordan later in the month.