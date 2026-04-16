Alvaro Arbeloa's Real Madrid future is under the microscope as Los Blancos face disappointing end to the season

By Matt Law | 16 Apr 2026 08:35 , Last updated: 16 Apr 2026 08:36

Real Madrid head coach Alvaro Arbeloa has said that he is not currently concerning himself with his own future, as Los Blancos prepare to make a major managerial decision this summer.

Arbeloa took charge of Real Madrid in January following the departure of Xabi Alonso, and the Spaniard has guided the capital giants to 13 wins from his 21 games at the helm.

Real Madrid are facing another season without a major trophy, though, having been knocked out of the Champions League at the quarter-final stage by Bayern Munich on Wednesday night.

Los Blancos lost 4-3 to the German champions in the second leg of their last-eight tie, which made it 6-4 on aggregate to Vincent Kompany's side.

Real Madrid are also playing catch-up in Spain's top flight, sitting second in the La Liga table, nine points behind the leaders Barcelona with only seven games left.

© Imago / Pressinphoto

Real Madrid out of Champions League, playing catch-up in La Liga

Arbeloa was quizzed on his future at the helm following the Champions League elimination.

“Since I’ve been in this seat, it hasn’t been to prove my level as a coach. I’ve never wanted to win matches through my decisions but by helping the players on the pitch," Arbeloa told reporters.

"We’ve faced many teams: Bayern under [Vincent] Kompany, [Manchester] City under [Pep] Guardiola, Atletico [Madrid] under [Diego] Simeone… I think most teams in Europe bear the stamp of their coaches, and I don’t know how much of a stamp this team of mine has, or what percentage.

"Surely a much smaller percentage than the examples I mentioned or the one Castilla might have had under me. As I said, I’ve always tried to help the club in the way I could, and that’s how it will be until the last day.

“I’m not worried at all, and I will fully understand any decisions the club might make. I’m a man of this club. If I’m hurt today, it’s not for myself; it’s for Real Madrid and because we won’t win the Sixteenth this year.

"I’m hurt for the players, as I said before, for the club, for the fans—not for myself. My future concerns me very little. Since I’ve been in this seat, it hasn’t been a concern at all. I feel I’ve done everything I could to try to help my players win every day.

“Right now, I’m not thinking about any of that. It’s the club’s decision, and I’m a man of the club. The only thing I want is for Real Madrid to win, no matter who is sitting on the bench.”

© Iconsport / Zuma

What next for Arbeloa?

Arbeloa would likely drop back into his managerial role with Real Madrid Castilla, should the senior side decide to bring in a new head coach this summer.

Whether Arbeloa has done enough to be considered remains to be seen, but Jurgen Klopp, Aston Villa's Unai Emery, Germany's Julian Nagelsmann and Bournemouth's Andoni Iraola are also believed to be on Real Madrid's shortlist.