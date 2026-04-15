Major call from Real Madrid boss Alvaro Arbeloa sees Champions League history created

By Matt Law | 15 Apr 2026 20:41 , Last updated: 15 Apr 2026 21:34

Champions League history was made on Wednesday evening when Real Madrid confirmed their starting side for the second leg of their quarter-final with Bayern Munich.

For the first time ever, Real Madrid named a starting XI in the competition without a single Spanish player - an incredible statistic for the kings of Europe.

There are nine Spaniards on the bench for Los Blancos, including Dani Carvajal, Alvaro Carreras, Dani Ceballos and Dean Huijsen.

Indeed, Eder Militao and Antonio Rudiger were selected in the middle of the defence, with Trent Alexander-Arnold at right-back and Ferland Mendy at left-back.

0 - For the first time in their UEFA @ChampionsLeague history, @realmadriden have named a starting XI without a single Spanish player. Unpublished. pic.twitter.com/pprsxIeXkp — OptaJose (@OptaJose) April 15, 2026

Real Madrid's XI vs. Bayern did not include a single Spanish player

Further forward, an attacking lineup saw Brahim Diaz and Arda Guler named in the wide areas, with Jude Bellingham and Federico Valverde in the middle.

Kylian Mbappe and Vinicius Junior were then selected as the front two.

An incredible first period at Allianz Arena has produced five goals, with Guler sending Real Madrid ahead on the night after just 35 seconds, before Aleksandar Pavlovic levelled it up soon after.

Guler was at it again in the 29th minute, though, sending a brilliant free kick into the top corner from distance to make it 2-1 Real Madrid on the night and 3-3 on aggregate.

Bayern were not finished before the break, with Harry Kane scoring to send Bayern 4-3 ahead on aggregate in the 38th minute, but Mbappe struck to make it 4-4 on aggregate shortly before the half-time whistle.

© Imago

Huijsen, Carvajal, Carreras among Spanish Real Madrid players on the bench vs. Bayern

Real Madrid will almost certainly call upon some of their Spanish players in the second half of the match, with Carvajal among those desperate to play a part.

Another option to keep the run going - Raul Asencio - has missed the game due to an illness.

Spain's latest squad for their March friendlies against Serbia and Egypt only included one Real Madrid player, with Huijsen selected by head coach Luis de la Fuente.