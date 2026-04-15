Wednesday's Champions League predictions and previews including Bayern Munich vs. Real Madrid

By Oliver Thomas | 15 Apr 2026 00:00 , Last updated: 15 Apr 2026 00:00

The final two second-leg ties in the Champions League quarter-finals take place tonight, with Bayern Munich butting heads with Real Madrid and Arsenal playing host to Sporting Lisbon.

Here, Sports Mole provides predictions for Wednesday's Champions League fixtures.

© Iconsport / Marcel ter Bals/DeFodi Images

On the cusp of reaching back-to-back Champions League semi-finals for the first time ever, Arsenal take on Sporting Lisbon at the Emirates Stadium on Wednesday, in the second leg of their quarter-final encounter.

Mikel Arteta's men left it late to snatch a 1-0 win at the Estadio Jose Alvalade last week, but the domestic cracks have continued to widen for the jaded hosts.

We say: Arsenal 1-1 Sporting Lisbon (Arsenal win 2-1 on aggregate)

Arsenal and creativity have not gone hand-in-hand at the minute, and the Gunners' defensive steel has also abandoned them, thanks in no small part to their fitness concerns at full-back.

However, with Sporting needing to go for broke to keep the tie alive, space will open up for the hosts to exploit, and they may just need the one, scrappy goal to seal their semi-final spot.

> Click here to read out full preview for Arsenal vs. Sporting, including team news and predicted lineups

Bayern Munich vs. Real Madrid (Wednesday, 8pm)

© Imago

The 30th Champions League meeting between European heavyweights Bayern Munich and Real Madrid takes centre stage at the Allianz Arena on Wednesday night.

Vincent Kompany’s side enter this mouth-watering quarter-final second leg boasting a one-goal advantage after winning last week’s first leg 2-1 at the Bernabeu.

We say: Bayern Munich 3-2 Real Madrid (Bayern to win 5-3 on aggregate)

After both falling at the quarter-final hurdle in last season’s Champions League, the pressure is on Bayern and Real Madrid - particularly the latter - to produce a statement performance on Wednesday that will go a long way in helping them secure a place in the final four.

Time and time again, Real have defied the odds to prevail on the European stage, and while Los Blancos hold the historical edge with 13 wins to Bayern’s 12, they may come up short on this occasion. Indeed, the formidable home record of the German juggernauts, combined with an attacking unit in peak form, suggests that Real’s knack for UCL miracles will be pushed to its absolute limit.

> Click here to read out full preview for Bayern vs. Real Madrid, including team news and predicted lineups