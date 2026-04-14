Team News: Arsenal vs. Sporting injury, suspension list, predicted XIs

By Ben Knapton | 14 Apr 2026 20:00 , Last updated: 14 Apr 2026 20:00

Boasting a precious but precarious 1-0 advantage from the first leg of their Champions League quarter-final, Arsenal welcome Sporting Lisbon to the Emirates Stadium for Wednesday's return fixture.

Kai Havertz was the hero of the hour for the Gunners in Portugal, coming off the bench to bag a last-minute winner and put Mikel Arteta's men within touching distance of a semi-final showdown with Atletico Madrid or Barcelona.

Ahead of Wednesday's second leg, Sports Mole rounds up all of the latest team news for Arsenal and Sporting.

ARSENAL

Out: Mikel Merino (foot)

Doubtful: Bukayo Saka (knock), Jurrien Timber (groin), Martin Odegaard (knee), Riccardo Calafiori (knock), Declan Rice (unspecified)

Sports Mole's predicted XI: Raya; White, Saliba, Gabriel, Hincapie; Norgaard, Rice; Madueke, Eze, Trossard; Gyokeres

SPORTING

Out: Luis Guilherme (ankle), Fotis Ioannidis (ligament), Ivan Fresneda (unspecified)

Doubtful: None

Sports Mole's predicted XI: Silva; Vagiannidis, Diomande, Inacio, Araujo; Braganca, Hjulmand; Catamo, Trincao, Goncalves; Suarez