Champions League
Arsenal
Apr 15, 2026 8.00pm
Emirates Stadium
Sporting Lisbon

Team News: Arsenal vs. Sporting injury, suspension list, predicted XIs

By | , Last updated:

Arsenal vs. Sporting injury, suspension list, predicted XIs
© Imago / Action Plus

Boasting a precious but precarious 1-0 advantage from the first leg of their Champions League quarter-final, Arsenal welcome Sporting Lisbon to the Emirates Stadium for Wednesday's return fixture.

Kai Havertz was the hero of the hour for the Gunners in Portugal, coming off the bench to bag a last-minute winner and put Mikel Arteta's men within touching distance of a semi-final showdown with Atletico Madrid or Barcelona.

Ahead of Wednesday's second leg, Sports Mole rounds up all of the latest team news for Arsenal and Sporting.

ARSENAL vs. SPORTING

ARSENAL

Out: Mikel Merino (foot)

Doubtful: Bukayo Saka (knock), Jurrien Timber (groin), Martin Odegaard (knee), Riccardo Calafiori (knock), Declan Rice (unspecified)

Sports Mole's predicted XI: Raya; White, Saliba, Gabriel, Hincapie; Norgaard, Rice; Madueke, Eze, Trossard; Gyokeres

SPORTING

Out: Luis Guilherme (ankle), Fotis Ioannidis (ligament), Ivan Fresneda (unspecified)

Doubtful: None

Sports Mole's predicted XI: Silva; Vagiannidis, Diomande, Inacio, Araujo; Braganca, Hjulmand; Catamo, Trincao, Goncalves; Suarez

Author photo

Written by

Share this article:

People mentioned in this article :

Teams mentioned in this article :

Arsenal related articles
Football related articles
Subscribe to our newsletter

Get FREE daily news and in-depth previews for games from the biggest leagues and competitions in world football — straight to your inbox.

Subscribe