Preview: Bragantino vs Blooming - prediction, team news, lineups

By Nsidibe Akpan | 15 Apr 2026 20:38

RB Bragantino return to Copa Sudamericana action under pressure to deliver results after suffering defeat on matchday one, with the Sao Paulo side needing a swift response to avoid falling further behind in the group stage ahead of Thursday’s clash on April 16 at the Cicero de Souza Marques.

Facing Blooming in Braganca Paulista, Massa Bruta will rely on home advantage to secure their first win, with the encounter potentially decisive in kickstarting their recovery and keeping their qualification hopes alive.

Match preview

Bragantino’s opening fixture in the competition left much to be desired, as Vagner Mancini rested key players and watched his side fall to a 1-0 defeat away to Carabobo, a result that left them bottom of the group and increased the pressure for an immediate response.

With no room for further slip-ups, Bragantino approach this encounter as an already decisive fixture despite it coming early in the group stage.

Playing at home is expected to be a key factor as they look to secure their first points and restore balance in the race for qualification to the next round.

In the Brasileirao, the side have endured an inconsistent campaign, collecting 14 points from 11 matches and sitting in mid-table.

The team’s alternating run of good and poor performances has directly affected their confidence heading into continental competition.

Blooming began their 2026 Sudamericana campaign with a 1-1 draw against River Plate in Santa Cruz de la Sierra, a result widely viewed as positive against one of the continent’s most traditional clubs.

The match drew additional attention as River played with ten men for much of the contest, yet Blooming still demonstrated defensive organisation to hold on until the final whistle.

With one point to their name, the Bolivian side sit above Bragantino in Group H and travel to Brazil aiming to collect more points and remain in contention for a place in the knockout rounds.

For the away fixture, Blooming face the challenge of adapting to conditions very different from those they are accustomed to, particularly away from the Bolivian altitude.

Up against an opponent expected to impose a high-intensity tempo, the visitors will need to adjust quickly if they are to cause an upset in Braganca Paulista.

Bragantino Copa Sudamericana form:

L

Bragantino form (all competitions):

LLWWL

Blooming Copa Sudamericana form:

D

Blooming form (all competitions):

DWWLL

Team News

© Iconsport / SUSA

Red Bull Bragantino head into this fixture following a 1-0 defeat to Carabobo in their Sudamericana opener and will be eager to respond in front of their home supporters, especially after failing to win in their last six Brasileirao matches, which has increased the pressure on the club.

The Sao Paulo side will be without five players — Guzman Rodriguez, Vanderlan, Fabricio, Davi Gomes and Fernando — due to injury, although Herrera returns from suspension to strengthen the midfield and provide the manager with additional options.

Blooming began 2026 with two wins without conceding before recording two draws, including a 2-2 result against Real Oruro, with manager Mauricio Soria relying on Colombian reinforcements and Bayron Garces serving as the main attacking reference.

Based in Santa Cruz de la Sierra, Blooming do not benefit from altitude, which can affect their performances in continental competition, and with this set to be the first meeting between the two sides, the Bolivian outfit will aim to spring a surprise away from home.

Bragantino possible starting lineup:

Volpi; Sant'Anna, Vinicius, Marques, Capixaba; Gabriel, Fernandes, Herrera, Barbosa; Pitta, Mosquera

Blooming possible starting lineup:

Uraezana; Valverde, Vila, Gimenez, Bejarano; Abisab, Villarroel, Villarroel; Hinojoza, Garces, Vazquez

We say: Bragantino 3-0 Blooming

Blooming have no record of victories against Brazilian sides in Conmebol competition, arrive fatigued from travel, and are without their altitude advantage, while their defence has conceded in every official match in April and is likely to struggle against the higher intensity of Brazilian football.

Bragantino, needing to bounce back in the Sudamericana, are expected to field a full-strength side for the first time in the competition, and with their strongest performances coming at home — highlighted by a 3-0 thrashing of Flamengo — the Sao Paulo side possess the technical superiority and attacking pressure required to build a comfortable scoreline.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.