Preview: Cruzeiro vs Bragantino - prediction, team news, lineups

By Matthew Cooper | 11 Apr 2026 15:56

Cruzeiro are set to welcome Bragantino to the Mineirao on Sunday, with the hosts desperately in need of a victory to help get their season back on track.

Cruzeiro currently sit in the relegation zone in the Campeonato Brasileirao with just seven points from ten games, which is the worst start in their history in the points-based era. Bragantino, meanwhile, have made an inconsistent start to the season and sit ninth with four victories, two draws and two defeats from 10 games.

Match preview

Under Leonardo Jardim last season, the club finished third in the Campeonato Brasileirao with 70 points and expectations were high for the 2026 campaign as a result.

However, Jardim left the club during the off-season and was replaced by Tite, who failed to win a single Campeonato Brasileirao game before he was axed in March.

Artur Jorge replaced him earlier this month and has been tasked with saving Cruzeiro's season, leading them to a 3-0 victory over Vitoria, a 4-1 defeat to Sao Paulo and a 1-0 win over Barcelona de Guaranquil in his first three games.

At the Mineirao, they have found some form in the league, collecting six points from five home games with one win, three draws and one defeat.

Cruzeiro are unbeaten in their last seven home matches across all competitions and have not lost to Bragantino at the Mineirao in more than 35 years.

© Iconsport / SUSA

Bragantino, meanwhile, are coming off a week that encapsulates their inconsistency this season. In the Campeonato Brasileirao, Vagner Mancini's side picked up back-to-back victories over Flamengo and Mirassol.

However, they were beaten 1-0 by Carabobo in the group stage of the Copa Sudamericana on Friday after Mancini named a much-changed starting lineup.

Paraguayan forward Isidro Pitta comes into Sunday's game in good form, having scored in the last two league games, while Matheus Fernandes and Gabriel share a strong partnership in midfield.

However, Bragantino are dealing with something of an injury crisis, with five important players currently sidelined.

Cruzeiro Brasileiro form:

L D L D W L

Cruzeiro form (all competitions):

D L D W L W

Bragantino Brasileiro form:

D L L L W W

Bragantino form (all competitions):

L L L W W L

Team News

© Iconsport / SUSA

Cruzeiro will be without goalkeeper Cassio (knee ligament), winger Marquinhos and forward Luis Sinisterra through injury, while midfielder Lucas Romeor is a doubt after missing the win over Barcelona de Guaranquil with a thigh issue.

Jorge is not expected to make many changes from that team, with Gerson, Matheus Pereira and Christian set to continue in midfield and Kaio Jorge starting up front.

Bragantino are expected to revert to their first-choice line-up after rotating against Carabobo in the Copa Sudamericana, with Tiago Volpi returning in goal and Alix Vinícius and Gustavo Marques resuming their partnership at centre-back.

In midfield, Gabriel and Fernandes are set to start, while the in-form Pitta will lead the line. Guzman Rodríguez, Vanderlan, Fabrício, Davi Gomes and Fernando all remain sidelined through injury.

Cruzeiro possible starting lineup:

Cunha; Fagner, Jesus, Bruno, Kaiki; Silva, Gerson; Arroyo, Pereira, Christian; Jorge

Bragantino possible starting lineup:

Volpi; Hurtado, Vinicius, Marques, Capixaba; Gabriel, Fernandes, Barbosa; Mosquera, Pitta, Herrera

We say: Cruzeiro 2-0 Bragantino

Cruzeiro have made a woeful start to the Campeonato Brasileirao, but their Copa Libertadores victory on Wednesday has provided a major boost. They have also not lost to Bragantino at home in more than 35 years.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.