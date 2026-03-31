Preview: Cruzeiro vs Vitoria - prediction, team news, lineups

By Freddie Cotton | 31 Mar 2026 22:26

Bottom of the Brasileirao table, Cruzeiro are still searching for their first victory in the Série A and will look to change that on Wednesday, when they host Vitória at the Mineirão at 11pm BST.

The match also marks the managerial debut of Artur Jorge in charge of the Raposa, raising hopes of an immediate upturn in form.

Vitória, meanwhile, arrive in better spirits after winning at home in the previous round, with the team looking to build on their recovery in the competition and collect more points away from home.

The fixture pits a Cruzeiro side under pressure against a Vitória outfit looking to gain momentum at the national level.

Match preview

Cruzeiro began the 2026 season on a positive note, winning the Campeonato Mineiro and ending a six-year wait for a state title with victory over Atletico Mineiro in the final.

That result brought renewed confidence and heightened expectations for the rest of the year, however their performances in the Brasileirao have fallen well short of those expectations.

Their opening match was a chastening 4-0 defeat to Botafogo, and the run of poor results has intensified pressure on the club as they remain bottom after eight rounds, still without a win, having drawn four and lost four.

Following a defeat to Athletico Paranaense on March 18, Tite was sacked as manager and the board moved quickly to appoint Artur Jorge, a well-known figure in Brazilian football.

Wednesday's fixture marks the first game in charge of Cruzeiro for the Portuguese coach, who led Botafogo in 2024, guiding them to both the Copa Libertadores and the Brasileirao title.

The club also face a significant run of fixtures in the coming weeks, having to play both Vitória and São Paulo in the league ahead of their Copa Libertadores debut against Barcelona de Guayaquil, away from home on April 7.

Across all competitions this season, they have recorded eight wins, four draws and seven defeats, with a win rate of 42 per cent, and they have conceded 16 goals — one of the worst defensive records in the Serie A.

© Iconsport / SUSA

Vitoria's start to the Brasileirao has been considerably more stable by comparison, they sit 10th after seven games, with three wins, one draw and three defeats, having scored eight goals and conceded 10.

The visitors also have a game in hand, as their fixture against Botafogo was postponed and they arrive to the match with two wins in their last three matches.

Vitoria will certainly view this trip to Cruzeiro as a good opportunity to continue climbing the table and victory could lift them to seventh place.

In the 2026 season as a whole, Vitoria have also been juggling several competitions, they fell short in the state championship but remain active across multiple fronts, including the Copa do Nordeste.

In total, they have played 20 matches this year, posting eight wins, six draws and six defeats.

Their attack has scored 28 goals while the defence has conceded 21 and over their previous five matches, Vitoria have won three and lost two, suggesting a positive recent run of form.

Cruzeiro form (all competitions):

Vitoria form (all competitions):

Team News

© Iconsport / SUSA

Cruzeiro will be without several important players for this fixture, goalkeeper Cassio remains sidelined following knee surgery, while Bruno Rodrigues, Sinisterra and Marquinhos are all continuing their respective recoveries in the treatment room.

On a more positive note, the club could welcome back a key attacker in the form of striker Kaio Jorge, who has returned to training at the Toca da Raposa and is expected to be available for Artur Jorge's first match in charge.

The centre-forward, who missed the previous four games after sustaining a foot injury, could offer a much-needed option up front.

Vitoria also arrive with a number of absentees as Dudu is ruled out with a back problem and is expected to require surgery, while defender Edu faces a lengthy spell on the sidelines after suffering a serious Achilles tendon injury.

Marinho is being treated for a muscular injury to the back of his thigh, and Pedro Henrique continues his recovery from an elbow problem.

Ruben Ismael is also absent with a knee ligament injury, and Claudinho remains a doubt due to his own knee issue.

As a result, Vitoria arrive considerably weakened and will likely need to reorganise their squad for the match.

Cruzeiro possible starting lineup:

Matheus Cunha; William, Fabricio Bruno, Villalba, Kaiki; Lucas Romero, Gerson, Matheus Pereira; Christian, Kaio Jorge, Neyser Villarreal

Vitoria possible starting lineup:

Lucas Arcanjo; Nathan, Camutanga, Cacá, Ramon; Emmanuel Martínez, Baralhas, Aitor Cantalapiedra; Erick, Renato Kayzer, Matheuzinho

We say: Cruzeiro 3-1 Vitoria

Cruzeiro have yet to win in the 2026 Brasileirao and remain rooted to the bottom, but the arrival of Artur Jorge should lift the mood within the squad.

Playing at the Mineirão, with the returns of Kaio Jorge and Lucas Romero, the Raposa have the tools to be more intense and dangerous than they have been in previous rounds.

Vitoria come into the game with 10 points and in a more comfortable position, but they face a serious problem, they are without five confirmed players and have a further doubt ahead of the match.

That level of disruption is likely to make the visitors even more cautious away from home, which should work in favour of the hosts as they press on in front of their own supporters.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.