Preview: Sao Paulo vs Cruzeiro - prediction, team news, lineups

By Saikat Mandal | 03 Apr 2026 22:08

This Saturday, April 4, the MorumBIS Stadium in São Paulo will host an inter-state clash between São Paulo and Cruzeiro, with kick-off scheduled for 10:30pm BST as part of the 10th round of the Brazilian Championship. The Tricolor Paulista are aiming to return to winning ways after going three matches without a victory in the competition.

Cruzeiro, meanwhile, come into the fixture in positive spirits after securing a win in the previous round, and will be targeting back-to-back victories. The Minas Gerais outfit will look to build on their momentum and pick up valuable points on the road, while São Paulo view this encounter as a key opportunity to respond in front of their home supporters.

Match preview

After a strong start to the Brazilian Championship, São Paulo have lost momentum in recent rounds and have now gone three consecutive games without a win.

Tricolor were beaten by Atlético-MG in the seventh round, then lost at home to Palmeiras, before drawing with Internacional at the Beira-Rio stadium.

In the match in Rio Grande do Sul, Tricolor made an encouraging start, with Artur marking his debut in a São Paulo shirt. However, they fell behind and were forced to fight back in the second half.

The side managed to level through a Jonathan Calleri goal, securing a point away from home.

The result left Tricolor temporarily in fourth place with 17 points, recording five wins, two draws and two defeats. São Paulo now seek to arrest their slide at the MorumBIS against a familiar foe: Cruzeiro.

Historically, the fixture has tended to favour Tricolor in the Brazilian Championship. In the last 10 games between the two sides, Tricolor have won five, lost three and drawn two. At home, the record is even more favourable, with seven wins, two draws and just one defeat in the last 10 meetings.

Cruzeiro’s last victory came in 2017, in the Copa do Brasil (2-1). Despite their recent inconsistency, the team have already demonstrated the ability to bounce back during the season. Following a difficult run in the Campeonato Paulista — which included a draw against Corinthians and defeats to Portuguesa and Palmeiras — São Paulo went on an eight-game unbeaten run, with seven wins and one draw, before the current dip in form.

© Iconsport / Xinhua

Meanwhile, Cruzeiro are aiming to kick-start their Brazilian Championship campaign.

After eight rounds, the club finally claimed their first win in the competition.

The victory came last Wednesday at the Mineirão against Vitória, as they produced a dominant second half.

In just six minutes, Cruzeiro scored three goals to seal a 3-0 victory.

Despite the positive result, the side remain in the relegation zone with seven points from nine games — one win, four draws and four defeats — with 11 goals scored and 16 conceded. Raposa sit 18th in the table.

The win over Vitória improves the mood within the squad and restores confidence as the club pursue a climb up the table. Cruzeiro, who have already won the Campeonato Mineiro this season, are also competing in the Copa Libertadores and Copa do Brasil.

New head coach Artur Jorge, who took charge of the team for the first time, acknowledged that there is still a long road ahead. He stressed that the work will be built up on a daily basis and that, despite the boost in confidence, it is important to remain grounded — particularly given the away challenge against São Paulo, a historic rival that traditionally makes life difficult for Cruzeiro.

Sao Paulo Brasileiro form:

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Sao Paulo form (all competitions):

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Cruzeiro Brasileiro form:

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Cruzeiro form (all competitions):

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Team News

Roger Machado will be without Lucas Moura, who remains in rehabilitation due to a broken rib. Ryan Francisco is also unavailable following knee surgery, while Paulinho has suffered ligament damage to his left knee. Goalkeeper Carlos Coronel is also set to miss out after being diagnosed with kidney stones.

Alan Franco, who was absent against Internacional due to a calf complaint, will be assessed. Enzo Díaz returns from suspension, while Bobadilla and Tapia are back having been away on international duty. Alan Franco and Luciano are the only São Paulo players one booking away from a suspension.

Meanwhile, Artur Jorge has welcomed back Kaio Jorge, who had been injured and scored one of the goals against Vitória. Kaiki also returns to the squad after representing Brazil during the international break. Fabrício Bruno, Gerson, Lucas Silva and William are all one booking away from suspension for Cruzeiro.

Confirmed absences include Cássio, with ligament damage to his left knee, as well as Luis Sinisterra, with a right thigh injury, and Marquinhos.

Sao Paulo possible starting lineup:

Rafael; Lucas Ramon, Sabino, Dória and Enzo Díaz; Bobadilla, Danielzinho, Marcos Antônio; Artur, Luciano, Calleri. Manager: Roger Machado.

Cruzeiro possible starting lineup:

Matheus Cunha; William, Fabrício Bruno, Villalba and Kaiki; Matheus Henrique, Gerson, Christian, Matheus Pereira; Arroyo, Kaio Jorge. Manager: Artur Jorge.

We say: Sao Paulo 2-1 Cruzeiro

Cruzeiro arrive at the MorumBIS aiming to build on their recent momentum, having secured a home victory over Vitória, while still working to establish a clear identity under Artur Jorge.

São Paulo, meanwhile, are seeking to respond in front of their supporters, and can rely on home advantage, along with a strong head-to-head record in this fixture, to boost their chances of claiming all three points.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.