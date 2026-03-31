Preview: Internacional vs Sao Paulo - prediction, team news, lineups

By Matthew Cooper | 31 Mar 2026 16:54

Internacional will be looking to make it three wins in a row when they host São Paulo at the Beira-Rio on Wednesday.

The hosts have arrested a difficult start to their Campeonato Brasileirao campaign with back-to-back victories, while the visitors arrive in Porto Alegre having slipped from the top of the table following two consecutive defeats.

Match preview

Internacional began the 2026 season with high expectations, determined to improve on the previous campaign. In the Campeonato Gaúcho, they made a positive start, winning four of their first five matches, with their only defeat coming away from home against Ipiranga.

However, they began the Campeonato Brasileirao with a 1-0 defeat at home to Athletico-PR and struggled to find consistency in the opening rounds, with head coach Paulo Pezzolano coming under pressure as a result.

Internacional picked up their first victory in the seventh round, beating Santos 2-1, and followed that up with a 2-0 win over Chapecoense in their most recent game. They currently sit 12th in the table with eight points from eight matches, having scored seven goals and conceded nine.

Across all competitions this season, they have recorded ten wins from 19 matches. At home, their record is more encouraging with six wins, three defeats and one draw from ten matches.

© Iconsport / SUSA / Icon Sport

São Paulo, meanwhile, are attempting to recover their momentum after a promising start. They were top of the table after six games, having picked up five wins and one draw.

However, they have lost their last two matches against Atletico-MG and Palmeiras and have slipped to third in the table, with 16 points from eight matches.

Their overall record remains solid, with five wins, one draw and two defeats in eight games, and they have scored ten goals and conceded just five which means they have the joint-best defence in the competition alongside Flamengo.

It is worth noting that São Paulo have lost their last two meetings with Internacional, but they have only suffered two defeats in the last 10 matches between the two sides at the Beira-Rio.

Internacional Brasileiro form:

L D L L W W

Internacional form (all competitions):

L D L L W W

Sao Paulo Brasileiro form:

W W W W L L

Sao Paulo form (all competitions):

W L W W L L

Team News

Internacional will be without Vitinho, who is suspended after collecting his third yellow card, and Bruno Tabata, João Victor, Allex, Alan Rodriguez, Paulinho and Braian Aguirre are all competing for his place in the starting line-up.

Sergio Rochet and Félix Torres are away on international duty and not expected to return in time. As a result, Anthoni is set to replace Rochet in goal, while Victor Gabriel is likely to replace Torres in defence. Injured forward Kayky is also ruled out.

São Paulo are also without a number of important players for the contest, with former Tottenham Hotspur star Lucas Moura sidelined after fracturing two ribs against Atletico-MG.

Fellow attackers Ryan Francisco and Paulinho are also unavailable with knee injuries, while left-back Enzo Díaz has also been ruled out for this fixture and is expected to be replaced by Wendell. On a more positive note, attacker Artur is now available for selection after joining on loan from Botafogo.

Internacional possible starting lineup:

Anthoni; Aguirre, Gomes, Mercado, Gabriel, Bahia; Villagra, Henrique, Patrick; Carbonero, Borré

Sao Paulo possible starting lineup:

Rafael; Ramon, Franco, Sabino, Wendell; Danielzinho, Antônio, Cauly; Ferreirinha, Calleri, Luciano

We say: Internacional 1-1 Sao Paulo

Internacional endured a poor start to the season but have now found some form with victories in their last two games, while São Paulo have lost their last two after making a strong start.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.