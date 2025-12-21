Manchester United transfer news: Ruben Amorim to 'miss out' on January target as squad 'changes' rumoured

By Lewis Nolan | 21 Dec 2025 00:16 , Last updated: 21 Dec 2025 09:45

Internacional striker Ricardo Mathias is reported to be heading to the Saudi Pro League, with Manchester United out of the race to sign him.

The Red Devils are preparing to face Aston Villa on Sunday in the Premier League, but they will head to Villa Park with a depleted squad.

Bryan Mbeumo and Amad Diallo are both at the AFCON, while centre-backs Harry Maguire and Matthijs de Ligt are injured.

Considering that United are competing for Champions League football, and are only three points behind fourth-placed Chelsea, the club's hierarchy will almost certainly look to boost Ruben Amorim's squad.

However, Globo Esporte claim that Internacional striker Mathias is preparing to join Saudi Arabian side Al-Ahli, who will trigger his £57m release clause.

© Imago / Sports Press Photo

January transfer window: What areas should Ruben Amorim target?

United have most strongly been linked with a move for Bournemouth winger Antoine Semenyo, but they may face competition from a number of Premier League rivals for his signature.

It should also be noted that while they could be without the likes of Mbeumo until late January, signing an attacker to fill a temporary gap could be ill-advised.

Any transfer funds may be better utilised on signing a midfielder, especially as the likes of Casemiro and Bruno Fernandes have not been performing well from a defensive perspective.

The potential sale of Kobbie Mainoo would also add significant funds to the club in the winter, and that could put them in a position to sign the likes of Adam Wharton or Elliot Anderson.

© Imago / Pro Sports Images

Can Manchester United qualify for the Champions League?

One of the positive aspects of the race for the top four for United is that sides like Liverpool and Chelsea have not demonstrated the consistency needed to collect the points to get ahead in the hunt for Champions League football.

Victory against Villa would leave the three clubs level on 29 points, though the Red Devils will be targeting their next four games as a period in which they should collect numerous points given they play three of the bottom five.

Amorim's side have at times struggled against opponents that surrender possession, so while their festive schedule looks promising on paper, it would not be surprising if they encountered difficulties.

The January transfer window could ultimately prove decisive, as whichever team addresses their flaws in the market will be seen as favourites.