Man United head coach Ruben Amorim delivers verdict on Kobbie Mainoo T-shirt stunt

By Matt Law | 19 Dec 2025 14:00 , Last updated: 19 Dec 2025 17:33

Manchester United head coach Ruben Amorim has responded to the T-shirt that was worn by Kobbie Mainoo's half-brother during Monday's Premier League clash with Bournemouth.

Love Island star Jordan Mainoo-Hames was pictured wearing a 'Free Kobbie Mainoo' T-shirt during the game with the Cherries.

Mainoo has had a difficult 2025-26 campaign, with his only start of the season coming against Grimsby Town in the EFL Cup, and he was again out of the first XI against Andoni Iraola's side.

The England international was introduced for the final 29 minutes of what proved to be a 4-4 draw, and Casemiro's suspension for Sunday's game against Aston Villa could potentially open the door for Mainoo to come into the XI.

Amorim, as expected, was asked about the T-shirt during his press conference on Friday, and the Portuguese made light of what is a delicate situation.

?? Kobbie Mainoo’s brother Jordan on Instagram. pic.twitter.com/laXZEfnQqv — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) December 15, 2025

Amorim: 'T-shirt stunt will not impact Mainoo's minutes'

"No, was not Kobbie that wore the T-shirt, he’s not going to start because of the T-shirt and he’s not going to the bench because of the T-shirt," Amorim told reporters.

"He will play if we feel he’s the right guy. I’m used to it, I’ve been here for a year. I’m not going to do something to Kobbie because someone in his family did something. If he is the right guy he is going to play.

"He played really well, that is the important thing, my office is always open, nobody went there this week so everything is normal."

Mainoo's future is currently the subject of much speculation, with the 20-year-old seemingly determined to leave on loan during the January transfer window.

The midfielder needs regular football in the second half of the campaign to stand a chance of securing a spot in the England squad for the 2026 World Cup.

Will Mainoo leave Man United in January?

Napoli are at the head of the queue for Mainoo, but a number of other clubs, including teams in the Premier League, are keeping a close eye on the situation.

Man United are said to be planning to keep the midfielder at Old Trafford beyond the end of the January transfer window and would only consider a sale if an 'exceptional' offer arrives.

Mainoo is up against club captain Bruno Fernandes for a spot in the starting side, but the Portugal international could be on his way out of the club next summer, which would open the door for the Englishman to stake a claim.

The youngster has represented Man United on 84 occasions in all competitions, scoring seven goals and registering three assists in the process.