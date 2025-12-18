Man Utd transfer news: Red Devils 'will consider' Kobbie Mainoo sale on one condition

By Carter White | 18 Dec 2025 16:07

Manchester United are reportedly set to keep Kobbie Mainoo at the club past the January transfer window.

The 20-year-old enjoyed a breakthrough 2024, in which he started England's Euro 2024 final with Spain in Berlin.

However, Mainoo has failed to make a Three Lions appearance since September 2024 and has now fallen out of favour at Old Trafford.

As per head coach Ruben Amorim, the midfielder is in a direct fight with Bruno Fernandes for a spot in the starting XI.

The Portuguese playmaker is winning that particular contest at a canter, with Mainoo failing to start a Premier League match this term.

© Imago / News Images

Man United devise Mainoo transfer strategy?

According to Sky Sports News, Manchester United have devised a strategy surrounding Mainoo ahead of the January transfer window.

The report claims that the Red Devils will only consider a sale of the 20-year-old if an 'exceptional' offer arrives.

It is believed that a host of clubs in the Premier League are interested in securing the services of Mainoo in the New Year.

However, only a portion of those teams would supposedly be able to afford the permanent signing of the midfielder.

United head coach Amorim insists that Mainoo is still a key part of the plans at Old Trafford heading towards the second half of the campaign.

© Imago / Pro Sports Images

Does Mainoo need a move?

Mainoo has struggled for regular game time this term, with his only start coming in the loss to Grimsby Town in the EFL Cup.

The 20-year-old is behind the likes of Fernandes and Casemiro in the pecking order at the Theatre of Dreams in the eyes of Amorim.

After starting the Euro 2024 final, Mainoo is nowhere near even making the plane for Thomas Tuchel's England next summer for the World Cup.