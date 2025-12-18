Preview: Juventus vs Roma - prediction, team news, lineups

By Jonathan O'Shea | 18 Dec 2025 16:04 , Last updated: 19 Dec 2025 10:43

Two teams vying for a top-four finish will clash on Saturday evening, as Serie A rivals Juventus and Roma meet in Turin.

While most of their direct competitors are away in Saudi Arabia, contesting this season's Supercoppa Italiana, the pair must try to make up lost ground.

Match preview

Backing up a morale-boosting victory in Europe, Juventus came out on top in their last league fixture, inflicting a rare defeat on Bologna at Stadio Dall'Ara.

Four days after beating Pafos in the Champions League - where recent back-to-back wins have revived dreams of reaching the knockout stage - Juve impressively conquered a top-four rival.

Second-half substitute Juan Cabal was the Bianconeri's surprise match-winner, heading home the only goal of a close-fought contest within minutes of leaving the bench.

Having posted two wins from their last three league matches - as many as across the previous nine - Juventus seem to be recovering from a rocky start, now sitting fifth in the Serie A standings.

With new boss Luciano Spalletti beginning to make an impact, Italy's most successful club will aim to extend their unbeaten streak in top-flight home matches to 12 this weekend.

Set to face one of his former teams, two weeks on from losing to another old flame in Naples, Spalletti can also reflect on Juve's dominant home record against Roma.

Not only have the Bianconeri won 11 of the last 14 league meetings in Turin, they have kept no fewer than 10 clean sheets during that period.

© Imago / Gribaudi

Home or away, Roma have won just one of their last 10 Serie A matches against Juventus - though they have drawn each of the previous three.

Furthermore, the capital club currently lead Saturday's hosts by four points, after getting back on track earlier this week.

After topping the table in late November, Roma had lost two league games without scoring, as an acute striker crisis bit hard - of all teams inside the top half, they have scored the joint-fewest goals (16).

So, Monday's 1-0 home win over fellow European hopefuls Como was cause for celebration, with Brazilian wing-back Wesley finding the net for a third time this season.

The Giallorossi may have slipped to fourth place, but they are just three points behind new leaders Inter Milan, who must miss this week's top-flight action to contest the Supercoppa Italiana.

As a result, a rare victory over Juve would take Gian Piero Gasperini's team up to second spot, above two more Super Cup participants - Napoli and AC Milan.



There are reasons for real hope. With only eight goals conceded, Roma boast Serie A's tightest back line, and their away record this calendar year is simply superb: 12 wins from 17 so far.

Juventus Serie A form:

W D D W L W

Juventus form (all competitions):

W W W L W W

Roma Serie A form:

L W W L L W

Roma form (all competitions):

W W L L W W

Team News

© Imago

Juventus are still enduring a defensive crisis, with Federico Gatti ruled out by injury and his fellow centre-backs Daniele Rugani and Bremer just returning from layoffs.

Sorely missed in recent months, the latter could be pitched in from the start on Saturday evening, as makeshift defender Teun Koopmeiners must serve a suspension.

Once again, chief creator Kenan Yildiz - who set up Cabal's winner last week - is set to support a lone striker. With Dusan Vlahovic sidelined, either Lois Openda or Jonathan David will take up the mantle.

Canada star David recently scored in the Champions League, but he is enduring his longest goalless run in league football since moving to Europe (13 games).

Similarly, Roma forwards Evan Ferguson and Paulo Dybala have struggled this season, with the latter scoring just once in Serie A - his worst-ever start to a top-flight campaign.

Another Argentine ex-Juve player, Matias Soule should start in the final third, and he ranks behind only Yildiz and Como sensation Nico Paz for combined shots taken (29) and chances created (25) this term.

Though Gasperini could welcome Artem Dovbyk back from injury, both Neil El Aynaoui and key defender Evan Ndicka are bound for the Africa Cup of Nations.

Juventus possible starting lineup:

Di Gregorio; Kalulu, Bremer, Kelly; McKennie, Locatelli, Thuram, Cambiaso; Conceicao, Yildiz; David

Roma possible starting lineup:

Svilar; Celik, Mancini, Hermoso; Wesley, Kone, Cristante, Rensch; Soule, Pellegrini; Ferguson

We say: Juventus 1-0 Roma

As neither side finds the net freely, one goal could be enough to take three points from a closely contested encounter.

Roma may have raised expectations, but losing to the likes of Napoli, Milan and Inter without scoring suggests they will come up short against Juve, who can inch a little closer to the top four.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.