Barcelona transfer news: Barca 'weighing up' surprise move for ex-Man Utd attacker

By Carter White | 18 Dec 2025 15:51

Barcelona are reportedly interested in signing Marseille attacker Mason Greenwood in the near future.

The 24-year-old has made a positive impact on the continent since departing Manchester United in both Spain and France.

Greenwood is currently competing in Ligue 1, where he has netted 11 goals and provided three assists across 15 appearance during 2025-26.

The Englishman has scored three goals in his last two matches, including a brace in the Champions League versus Union SG.

Since making the permanent move from Man United to Marseille in July 2024, Greenwood has scored 36 goals in 57 games.

Barca considering move for Mason?

According to TEAMtalk, Barcelona are considering a highly-controversial move ahead of the 2026 transfer windows.

The report claims that the impressive form of Greenwood at Marseille has peaked the interest of the Spanish giants.

It is understood that Les Olympiens could demand as much as £100m for the services of the one-time England international.

As well as Barca, Tottenham Hotspur are named as a potential interested party, although a move back to the Premier League remains unlikely.

Greenwood will be looking to rack up the goals for Marseille on Sunday afternoon, when they face Bourg en Bresse Peronnas in Coupe de France.

© Iconsport

Is there any way back for Greenwood?

Ever since breaking onto the scene at Old Trafford, Greenwood has shown the potential to become a world-class star.

It is believed that the 24-year-old is pushing hard for a move to an elite European club to showcase his talents fully, with Barcelona fitting the bill.

However, the Catalan club's hierarchy are keenly aware of the backlash that awaits if they choose to chase Greenwood.