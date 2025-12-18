Barcelona make 'major decision' over Hansi Flick's future following Joan Laporta meeting

By Matt Law | 18 Dec 2025 09:51 , Last updated: 18 Dec 2025 09:53

Barcelona are reportedly planning to offer head coach Hansi Flick another extension to his contract, with the club delighted with the German's work at Camp Nou.

Flick renewed his deal with the Catalan outfit in May after a successful 2024-25 campaign, with his current contract due to run until June 2027.

However, according to BILD, discussions have taken place over another extension, with the La Liga champions keen to secure the German's services until June 2028.

The report claims that Barcelona are keen to reward Flick for his ongoing impressive work, although the 60-year-old is not looking for a long-term contract and would rather be handed one-year extensions when the club feel that it is necessary.

Flick's agent Pini Zahavi is said to have met with club president Joan Laporta to discuss a potential new deal, and all of the signs are pointing towards an extension until June 2028.

Barcelona 'hold talks' over new Flick contract

Flick took charge of Barcelona in May 2024, and he has an impressive record at the helm, winning 63, drawing nine and losing 13 of his 85 matches in charge.

The German's win rate is just over 74%, and he led the club to three trophies in his first season as head coach, winning La Liga, the Copa del Rey and the Spanish Super Cup.

Barcelona are currently top of the La Liga table, four points clear of second-placed Real Madrid, while they are in the last-16 stage of the Copa del Rey.

The Catalan team have had their issues in Europe this season, suffering two defeats in the league phase, but they sit 15th in the overall Champions League table, just two points off the automatic qualification positions.

Barcelona on course for more silverware this season

Barcelona have been far from perfect this season, but they have been victorious in each of their last six matches in all competitions, while they are on a seven-game winning run in La Liga.

Flick's side have just one more match before the winter break in Spain, and it is a fascinating one, with the reigning champions heading to an impressive Villarreal in La Liga on Sunday.

Barcelona will then open 2026 against Espanyol in La Liga before heading to Saudi Arabia to take part in the Spanish Super Cup, with Athletic Bilbao their opponents in the semi-finals.