Man Utd transfer news: Red Devils hold talks over 'bargain' deal for in-demand 19-year-old attacker

By Matt Law | 17 Dec 2025 17:56 , Last updated: 17 Dec 2025 20:16

Manchester United have reportedly shown a 'concrete interest' in signing FC Koln’s Said El Mala during next summer's transfer window.

The 19-year-old has been in strong form for Koln during the 2025-26 campaign, scoring six goals and registering three assists in 14 appearances in all competitions.

The forward scored 13 times in 34 appearances for Viktoria Koln during the 2024-25 campaign before breaking into the first team, and his performances this term have allegedly attracted the interest of a number of major clubs.

Barcelona have recently been linked with the attacker, but according to Bild, El Mala is currently leading towards making the move to the Premier League.

The report claims that Man United, alongside Tottenham Hotspur, have shown a 'concrete interest' in the youngster, with discussions already held over a potential deal.

© Imago / Revierfoto

Man United show 'concrete interest' in El Mala

The two Premier League clubs are believed to have told Koln that they are willing to pay a fee somewhere in the region of €30m (£26m) for the teenager.

Koln sporting director Thomas Kessler recently addressed the forward's future amid the growing speculation surrounding a potential 2026 transfer.

“If a club does come along and we at Koln have to ask ourselves whether it makes sense to take that money and reinvest it to strengthen the squad at the top level, then we will consider it,” Kessler told Sport1.

“But as things stand today, there is no reason to do so. We increased his salary. Under this contract, Said has the opportunity to be rewarded for his performances – and if Koln are successful and we achieve our seasonal objectives."

© Imago / Team 2

Where would El Mala fit in at Man United?

El Mala primarily operates off the left, but the fact that he is capable of playing in a number of different positions makes him an attractive signing for Man United.

The German has played off the right and through the middle this term, and he would be able to operate in any of the three forward positions in Ruben Amorim's 3-4-3 formation.

El Mala will not be 20 until next August, so he would be a long-term investment for Man United, and for a fee in the region of €30m (£26m), the youngster could be a sensational signing for the English club.