Man City transfer news: Pep Guardiola's side 'facing competition' from arch-rivals in battle for Crystal Palace star

By Ben Sully | 17 Dec 2025 17:47 , Last updated: 17 Dec 2025 17:51

Manchester City are reportedly set to face competition from rivals Manchester United in the race for Crystal Palace defender Daniel Munoz.

The Colombia international has made 85 Premier League appearances since joining the Eagles from Genk in January 2024.

Munoz has established himself as a key player in Oliver Glasner's 3-4-2-1 system, as demonstrated by the fact that he has started all 14 of his Premier League appearances.

In total, he has featured in 23 competitive games this term, contributing to the club's attacking efforts with four goals and two assists.

Munoz is now attracting transfer interest as a result of his impressive performances in the right wing-back role for Palace.

© Imago

Man City facing Man Utd competition in Munoz pursuit

According to Caught Offside, Man City are among those who are showing an interest in signing Munoz in 2026.

The report claims that the Citizens have been keeping tabs on the player's performances and situation at Selhurst Park.

Man City boss Pep Guardiola is said to be an admirer of Munoz, having been left impressed by his 'athleticism, pressing intensity and overlapping runs'.

However, Man City are facing competition from a few other top Premier League sides, including arch-rivals Man United.

Club World Cup winners Chelsea and reigning Premier League champions Liverpool have also emerged as potential suitors for the Palace star.

Why are Man City keen on Munoz?

Matheus Nunes has made the Man City right-back spot his own this season, having been converted from a midfielder during his time at the Etihad Stadium.

Rico Lewis is among the other options who can play in that position, although it is seen as an area where Man City can improve.

If he were to join the Citizens, Munoz would have to adjust to playing as a full-back following his time operating as a wing-back under Glasner.

However, the suggestion is that Man City believe that Munoz would thrive in their team and would need no time to get up to speed, given his 67 matches of Premier League experience.