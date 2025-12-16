EFL Cup
Man City
Dec 17, 2025 7.30pm
2
0
HT : 1 0
FT
Brentford
  • Abdukodir Khusanov 16' yellowcard
  • Rayan Cherki 32' goal
  • Savio 67' goal
  • Matheus Nunes 86' yellowcard
  • Matheus Nunes 87' yellowcard

Team News: Man City vs. Brentford injury, suspension list, predicted XIs for EFL Cup quarter-final

By |

Man City vs. Brentford injury, suspension list, predicted XIs
© Imago / Focus Images

Both seeking a first EFL Cup semi-final appearance since the 2020-21 season, Manchester City and Brentford lock horns in Wednesday's quarter-final at the Etihad Stadium.

The Sky Blues defeated Huddersfield Town and Swansea City in the earlier rounds, while the Bees were victorious against Bournemouth, Aston Villa and Grimsby Town, and here Sports Mole rounds up the team news for the two clubs.

MAN CITY vs. BRENTFORD

MAN CITY

Out: Rodri (thigh), Mateo Kovacic (ankle), Omar Marmoush (AFCON), Rayan Ait-Nouri (AFCON), Jeremy Doku (leg), John Stones (thigh)

Doubtful: None

Sports Mole's predicted XI: Trafford; Lewis, Khusanov, Ake, O'Reilly; Reijnders, Silva; Bobb, Cherki, Savinho; Haaland

BRENTFORD

Out: Josh Dasilva (knee), Antoni Milambo (knee), Fabio Carvalho (knee), Dango Ouattara (AFCON), Frank Onyeka (AFCON), Reiss Nelson (knock)

Doubtful: None

Sports Mole's predicted XI: Valdimarsson; Kayode, Collins, Van den Berg, Henry; Henderson, Yarmoliuk; Schade, Damsgaard, Lewis-Potter; Thiago

