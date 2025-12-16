Team News: Man City vs. Brentford injury, suspension list, predicted XIs for EFL Cup quarter-final

Both seeking a first EFL Cup semi-final appearance since the 2020-21 season, Manchester City and Brentford lock horns in Wednesday's quarter-final at the Etihad Stadium.
The Sky Blues defeated Huddersfield Town and Swansea City in the earlier rounds, while the Bees were victorious against Bournemouth, Aston Villa and Grimsby Town, and here Sports Mole rounds up the team news for the two clubs.
MAN CITY vs. BRENTFORD
MAN CITY
Out: Rodri (thigh), Mateo Kovacic (ankle), Omar Marmoush (AFCON), Rayan Ait-Nouri (AFCON), Jeremy Doku (leg), John Stones (thigh)
Doubtful: None
Sports Mole's predicted XI: Trafford; Lewis, Khusanov, Ake, O'Reilly; Reijnders, Silva; Bobb, Cherki, Savinho; Haaland
BRENTFORD
Out: Josh Dasilva (knee), Antoni Milambo (knee), Fabio Carvalho (knee), Dango Ouattara (AFCON), Frank Onyeka (AFCON), Reiss Nelson (knock)
Doubtful: None
Sports Mole's predicted XI: Valdimarsson; Kayode, Collins, Van den Berg, Henry; Henderson, Yarmoliuk; Schade, Damsgaard, Lewis-Potter; Thiago