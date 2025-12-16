Man City transfer news: Pep Guardiola confirms stance on “incredible” James Trafford before January window

By Oliver Thomas | 16 Dec 2025 14:39 , Last updated: 17 Dec 2025 12:00

Pep Guardiola has confirmed that James Trafford will not be leaving Manchester City during the January transfer window.

After two successful seasons as Burnley’s No.1, Trafford re-joined Man City in the summer for a reported £27m having previously spent eight years in the club’s academy.

The 23-year-old started in each of the Citizens’ opening three Premier League games this season, ahead of club legend Ederson who later secured a move to Fenerbahce.

Trafford decided to join Man City and turned down other clubs with the expectation of establishing himself as Guardiola’s first-choice shot-stopper at the Etihad Stadium.

However, the Englishman is now playing second fiddle to fellow new arrival Gianluigi Donnarumma, who was quickly installed as City’s new No.1 following his deadline-day transfer from Paris Saint-Germain.

Donnarumma has started 13 consecutive Premier League games and five more in the Champions League since making the move to the Etihad, while Trafford has been limited to only three outings in that time - two in the EFL Cup and one in the Champions League.

Premier League clubs interested in Trafford amid lack of minutes at Man City

Trafford’s lack of game time has put his 2026 World Cup hopes in jeopardy, with England head coach Thomas Tuchel insistent that members of his squad must be playing regularly at club level.

He signed a five-year contract at Man City in July, but it is understood that the youngster now ‘wants out’ of the Etihad and is ready to leave in January in search of regular first-team football.

Speculation over Trafford's future has surfaced in recent months, with Newcastle United allegedly weighing up a January swoop after missing out on his signature in the summer when Man City triggered a matching rights clause in the player’s deal at Burnley.

Fellow Premier League sides Tottenham Hotspur, Aston Villa and Wolverhampton Wanderers have also been credited with an interest, but Guardiola has confirmed that "incredible" Trafford will stay put for the rest of the season.

Speaking at a press conference on Tuesday, Guardiola also revealed that Trafford will start between the sticks when Man City play host to Brentford in the EFL Cup quarter-finals on Wednesday.

“Incredible” Trafford to stay at Man City in January

“He’s top. He is an incredible keeper. Unfortunately, [Donnarumma], is the first keeper,” Guardiola told reporters when discussing Trafford's situation.

"I know the position of keeper is so special. During the year, in one game you can change, but the keeper is special. Of course, [Trafford] is with us. He will be with us this season. After we will see what happens."

Asked if he will stay at Man City in January, Guardiola confirmed: "Absolutely. I don't have any news about that, regarding him. [He] stays here.

“James is going to play (against Brentford) and all the players that didn’t play recently are going to play, some from the academy because three days after that we have West Ham (in the Premier League on Saturday).”

It is understood that Stefan Ortega is more likely to leave Man City in January, as the German is now effectively fourth choice behind summer signing Marcus Bettinelli and has not made a single first-team appearance this season.