Tottenham Hotspur considering sensational manager return following Thomas Frank doubts?

Tottenham Hotspur have reportedly identified Mauricio Pochettino as a possible replacement for Thomas Frank.

Spurs suffered a sobering defeat in the East Midlands on the weekend when they lost 3-0 at Nottingham Forest.

Callum Hudson-Odoi found the net either side of the half-time whistle for the Tricky Trees, with Ibrahim Sangare firing home a long-range effort.

As a result of the loss in the Midlands, Frank's side are sitting down in 11th spot in the Premier League standings, six points behind Chelsea in fourth.

The festive assignments do not get much easier for Spurs, who welcome champions Liverpool to North London on Saturday evening.

Spurs target Pochettino as Frank replacement?

According to CaughtOffside, Tottenham Hotspur have commenced the process of identifying potential replacements for under-pressure boss Frank.

The report claims that the North Londoners have earmarked former head coach Pochettino as the best target at this stage.

That being said, it is understood that Spurs are not looking to dismiss the current manager in the short term, hoping to give the Dane time to turn performances and results around.

Pochettino is currently in charge of the United States, who are preparing to be co-hosts of the 2026 World Cup.

Spurs have also supposedly highlighted Crystal Palace boss Oliver Glasner and Fulham man Marco Silva as possible alternatives to Frank.

Call for calm in North London

Despite sitting 11th in the Premier League at the moment, Spurs are not a million miles away from relative success.

As mentioned, the top-four spots are only six points away heading into the business end of a busy festive period.

There is also the factor of Pochettino's position with the United States, with the Argentine unlikely to leave that post on the eve of the World Cup.