Man Utd team news: Red Devils to be without key midfielder for Aston Villa trip

By Carter White | 16 Dec 2025 12:49 , Last updated: 17 Dec 2025 11:48

Manchester United are set to be without the services of Casemiro for the Premier League trip to Aston Villa on Sunday afternoon.

The Red Devils missed the chance to go level with Chelsea in the table following a 4-4 draw with Bournemouth at Old Trafford on Monday night.

Ruben Amorim's side were ahead on three occasions in the contest, however the visiting Cherries fought back to earn a point.

Casemiro netted his fourth league goal of the campaign on the night, heading home to put his side 2-1 up just before the interval.

Following a modern classic at the Theatre of Dreams, Man United are on the road to face title challengers Villa this weekend.

© Imago / Pro Sports Images

Man Utd without Casemiro for Villa clash

Early in the second half of the Bournemouth draw, Casemiro brought down a Cherries attacker for a free kick, one which led to the visitors taking a 3-2 lead courtesy of James Tavernier.

As a result, the 33-year-old picked up his fifth yellow card of the campaign, meaning that he will be suspended for the match against Villa.

The accumulation of five cautions before matchday 19 in the Premier League leads to a one-match ban, with the threshold going up to 10 yellow cards afterwards.

The Brazil international has already served time on the sidelines this season after seeing red in the win over Chelsea on September 20.

Since making the high-profile switch from Real Madrid to Old Trafford in 2022, Casemiro has featured in 140 matches for the Red Devils.

© Imago / News Images

Man Utd's midfield options

After a promising display against Bournemouth despite the dropping of two points, Manchester United will be upset to be forced into a midfield change.

Due to Casemiro's absence, head coach Amorim will need to find a new partner for Bruno Fernandes in the engine room.

Largely snubbed by the Portuguese manager at the beginning of this season, Kobbie Mainoo could be handed a rare Premier League start at Villa Park on Sunday.