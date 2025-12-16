Preview: Sparta Prague vs Aberdeen - prediction, team news, lineups

By Ellis Stevens | 16 Dec 2025 11:56

Sparta Prague will fight to ensure their top eight place in the Conference League standings when they take on Aberdeen on Thursday night.

While the hosts are sixth and could secure automatic qualification to the knockout rounds, the visitors are unable to qualify for the next round as they trail the top 24 by five points.

Match preview

Sparta Prague failed to retain the Czech First League title for the third straight season in 2024-25 as they dropped to a fourth-placed finish, meaning they entered into the Conference League qualifiers this term.

Brian Priske, appointed during the summer, had a worrying start to the new campaign, recording a 1-1 draw with FK Jablonec on matchday one of the Czech First League term, followed by a 2-1 first-leg loss to FK Aktobe in the Conference League second qualifying round.

However, Sparta Prague responded superbly to those underwhelming results, embarking on a nine-game winning run before eventually losing 1-0 to Riga FC in the Conference League playoff round, but their 2-0 first-leg win secured Rudi's place in the league phase.

Sparta Prague have subsequently enjoyed a superb league phase campaign, accumulating 10 points from three wins, one draw and one defeat, leaving them sixth in the standings and in a position of strength to secure their automatic qualification to the knockout rounds.

Thursday's hosts boast just a point lead over the chasing pack, meaning Priske's side could drop out of the top eight and into the knockout playoffs if they are unable to secure a result against the Dons.

A victory, however, would ensure their top-eight standing, and they will be full of confidence given they boast the home advantage and face an Aberdeen side that have failed to make an impact in this competition.

© Imago

Aberdeen qualified for the Europa League qualifiers thanks to their stunning penalty victory over Celtic in last term's Scottish FA Cup final, but a 5-2 aggregate defeat to FCSB in the playoff round relegated them into the Conference League.

Their failure to qualify for Europe's second-tier competition coincided with a miserable start to the term, with Jimmy Thelin's men winning just one of their opening 11 matches across all competitions.

That run featured Aberdeen losing their opening league phase clash against Shakhtar Donetsk (3-2), and that defeat has set the tempo for their Conference League campaign.

After five matches played, the Dons are placed 33rd in the standings with just two points from five games, leaving them as one of only five teams yet to win in the league phase, while they are also unable to qualify for the knockout rounds.

The Dons trail the top 24 by five points with just one game left to play, but although they are unable to qualify, Thelin will be hoping his side can secure a result and maintain their recent momentum.

Aberdeen have lost just one of their last 10 fixtures, a significant improvement on 10 defeats in the prior 15 outings, leaving them with boosted confidence and aiming to continue building on their upturned form.

Sparta Prague Conference League form:

W L D W W

Sparta Prague form (all competitions):

D W W W L W

Aberdeen Conference League form:

L L D D L

Aberdeen form (all competitions):

W L W D W D

Team News

Sparta Prague are anticipated to be without Magnus Kofod Andersen, Dominik Holly, Elias Cobbaut and Emmanuel Uchenna for this match due to injury problems.

Santiago Bocari Eneme may also be a doubt after coming off with a suspected injury at the weekend, meaning Sivert Mannsverk could partner Kaan Kairinen in the middle of the park.

As for Aberdeen, Gavin Molloy and Kristers Tobers are both unavailable for selection due to injury issues.

Jesper Karlsson and Kevin Nisbet could continue in attack after each contributing in Aberdeen's win at the weekend, while Adil Aouchiche may retain his place as the final member of the forward trio.

Further back, the rest of the team that featured in the 2-1 win over Kilmarnock could also start against Sparta Prague.

Sparta Prague possible starting lineup:

Jensen; Martinec, Sorensen, Zeleny; Preciado, Kairinen, Mannsverk, Rynes; Mercado, Rrahmani, Haraslin

Aberdeen possible starting lineup:

Mitov; Devlin, Milne, Knoester; Jensen, Armstrong, Polvara, Keskinen; Aouchiche, Nisbet, Karlsson

We say: Sparta Prague 2-1 Aberdeen

Sparta Prague are playing for their top eight position in the Conference League, while Aberdeen have nothing left but pride to play for with their elimination already confirmed.

The hosts have shown their quality in the Conference League this term, and with the Dons' struggles in this competition, we are backing the hosts to win here.

