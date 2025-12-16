Cardiff City vs. Chelsea: How is Omari Kellyman faring at Bluebirds ahead of EFL Cup quarter-final?

By Darren Plant | 16 Dec 2025 11:02

Cardiff City and Chelsea square off in the EFL Cup quarter-finals on Tuesday night as they bid to become the first club to reach the last four of the competition.

Enzo Maresca has already created his own sub-plot ahead of the trip to South Wales having claimed a 'lack of support' and failed to clarify who he was referring to.

There are links between Maresca and his opposite number Brian Barry-Murphy after their respective stints with Manchester City's academy, but the two clubs are also no strangers having negotiated a loan deal for Chelsea's £19m signing Omari Kellyman during the summer.

Kellyman was allowed to move to the Cardiff City Stadium in a bid to kick-start his career after two significant hamstring injuries during his first year at Chelsea.

Here, Sports Mole answers the questions that you may have ahead of Tuesday's encounter.

Can Kellyman play for Cardiff City against Chelsea?

Chelsea had the option of allowing Kellyman to represent Cardiff on Tuesday. There could have theoretically been a curiosity over how he would fare against Premier League opposition.

There is also no specific regulation preventing Kellyman from facing his parent club in the EFL Cup, but Chelsea have rejected a request from Cardiff to play the winger.

As a result, the matter is deemed closed, and such was the nature of Maresca's press conference on Monday that not a single question was asked over Kellyman's progress.

© Imago / Pro Sports Images

Has Kellyman loan at Cardiff been a success?

With Kellyman having had a year away from senior football, Cardiff had a responsibility to ease the 20-year-old back into action.

As it stands, they have done an outstanding job. Kellyman may not have completed 90 minutes in a Bluebirds shirt, but he has racked up 770 minutes across 17 appearances in four different competitions.

A total of 11 starts and six substitute outings have been made, with one of Kellyman's two goals coming in Saturday's 4-3 triumph over Doncaster Rovers as Cardiff strengthened their position at the top of the League One table.

His 76-minute outing in that game was his joint-longest of the season and all parties will now see the benefits of a rest on Tuesday night ahead of Saturday's trip to promotion rivals Lincoln City.

Does Kellyman still have a Chelsea future?

Given the influx of young attackers at Stamford Bridge, it is fair to say that Kellyman is far down the pecking order in the senior ranks.

However, the £19m investment means that Chelsea will not be prepared to give up on him at this stage, particularly when he has shown signs of progression.

Staying fit throughout this season will be the first goal, and being handed a campaign in the Championship - potentially with Cardiff if they earn promotion - may already be tentatively pencilled into his and the club's plans.

That all said, if the former Aston Villa prospect is to come into contention at Chelsea, he will have to wait until 2027-28 at the very earliest. His contract runs until 2030.