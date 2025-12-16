Enzo Maresca future: Chelsea head coach has created a “big problem” with bold prediction made

By Oliver Thomas | 16 Dec 2025 08:55 , Last updated: 16 Dec 2025 11:59

Jamie Carragher does not expect Enzo Maresca to remain as Chelsea head coach next season after creating a "big problem" with his recent cryptic comments.

Maresca left many puzzled over the weekend when he stated that the two days leading up to Chelsea’s 2-0 Premier League win at home to Everton had been "the worst 48 hours" since he arrived at Stamford Bridge last summer.

Chelsea secured a top-four finish in last season’s Premier League and won the Conference League with the 45-year-old, who then steered the Blues to FIFA Club World Cup glory in the summer.

Maresca’s side currently sit fourth in the top-flight table, but their form has dipped of late; only two points were collected from a possible nine available prior to their win over Everton, leaving them nine points behind leaders Arsenal.

The West Londoners also suffered a 2-1 defeat away against Atalanta BC in the Champions League last week, falling to 13th in the 36-team table and two points behind the automatic last-16 qualification spots with just two games remaining.

© Imago / News Images

Maresca vs. Chelsea: “There's a bit of a power play starting”

Maresca has suggested with his recent comments that he and his team have not been fully backed, fuelling speculation about the strength of his relationship with the club’s hierarchy.

The Italian then refused to clarify who his comments were directed at when addressing the media ahead of Chelsea’s EFL Cup quarter-final with Cardiff City on Tuesday.

Carragher is certain that Maresca’s comments were aimed at those above him at Chelsea and the Sky Sports pundit feels that there is usually just one outcome from these situations.

Speaking on Monday Night Football, Carragher said: "I am a big fan of Maresca, but it looks like there's a bit of a power play starting, and that never bodes well, especially for a manager.

"I don't think Maresca's manager at Chelsea next season. When you come out and speak about your ownership like that and you speak in public, that's a big problem.

© Imago / Pro Sports Images

'If Maresca continues like this, there will only be one winner,' says Carragher

"And it's not uncertain [who he is speaking about], he's speaking about the owner and the sporting directors. I think this is a classic case that we see at a lot of clubs now where you have a head coach, not a manager, and sporting directors.

"What you get is the coach comes initially and agrees to the terms and conditions, but then he feels like he's done a really good job, and he's done a great job getting Champions League football last season, winning a European competition and winning the Club World Cup.

"Slowly, the manager feels like he should get more power. He'll be really disappointed that Chelsea didn't go and get a centre-back in the summer when Levi Colwill got a big injury.

"So in the last few weeks the results have just turned on Maresca a little bit. He's calling something out and wants something in the public, which I do not agree with.

"We spoke about Mo Salah last week. This is not as extreme, but it is a similar sort of situation. I don't like people going public, whether it is a manager or a player. You sort it in-house.

"But the problem for Maresca is if he continues like this, there will only be one winner, and it's not him."

Failure to see off third-tier Cardiff on Tuesday and reach the EFL Cup semi-finals could add to the pressure on Maresca, with Chelsea last winning the competition in 2015.