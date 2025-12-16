Barcelona transfer news: Hansi Flick eyes another Dortmund defender after Nico Schlotterbeck?

By Axel Clody | 16 Dec 2025 11:49 , Last updated: 16 Dec 2025 13:11

FC Barcelona are looking to strengthen their defence in the 2026 transfer market and are notably looking towards Borussia Dortmund.

Following Inigo Martinez's unreplaced departure this summer, FC Barcelona are searching for a left-footed centre-back in the 2026 transfer market. Nico Schlotterbeck's name keeps coming up, as he is out of contract with Borussia Dortmund. The German has moreover made the decision to leave BVB on a free transfer at the end of the season.

The Blaugrana are well positioned in this case and will therefore try their luck to sign the 26-year-old player next summer for free. But he might not be the only Borussia Dortmund defender to join Catalonia in the coming months. Indeed, according to Sky Sport Germany, Barca are also interested in Julian Ryerson's profile.

© Imago / IMAGO / Team 2

Barca interested in Julian Ryerson?

The Spanish giants are, indeed, looking for a new right-back in the market. The objective being to have a good-level understudy for Jules Kounde, who does not really have one. Eric Garcia was the only one able to deputise for him in this position, but his recent performances at centre-back and as a holding midfielder make his use at right-back less likely.

Thus, in their quest for a full-back, Barca have put the Norway international's name on their list. Discussions have already taken place between the two camps, even though nothing is yet advanced in this case. The 28-year-old player alternates between starter and substitute status this season.

© Imago

Julian Ryerson open to summer departure

In competition with Yan Couto, Ryerson has participated in 20 encounters this campaign, including 13 as a starter. He has shown himself interesting going forward with five assists to his name. His profile is thus interesting for Barca, as he can also play on the left side of defence.

It should be noted that Julian Ryerson would reportedly be open to a Borussia Dortmund departure next summer, whilst his contract expires in June 2028. He is valued at €20m (£17m) by Transfermarkt.

This article was originally published on Top Mercato.