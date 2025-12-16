Man Utd transfer news: Bruno Fernandes opens door to Saudi Arabia move following shock comments

By Carter White | 16 Dec 2025 13:07 , Last updated: 17 Dec 2025 11:49

Manchester United captain Bruno Fernandes has opened the door to a potential move to Saudi Arabia in the near future.

The Red Devils star is supposedly attracting interest from around the world of football, including from clubs in the Saudi Pro League.

Fernandes continues to be a key force in midfield for Man United this season, scoring five goals and providing seven assists across 16 Premier League appearances.

The Portugal international's string of top displays extended on Monday night, when he bagged a goal and an assist in the 4-4 draw with Bournemouth.

Since his January switch from Sporting Lisbon in 2020, Fernandes has featured on 307 occasions for the Red Devils, scoring 102 times.

© Imago / News Images

"I will play in Saudi Arabia" - Fernandes discusses future

Speaking to Portuguese outlet Canal 11 relayed by Fabrizio Romano on X, Manchester United star Fernandes discussed the possibility of a move to the Middle East.

“If one day I have to play in Saudi Arabia, I will play in Saudi Arabia”, stated the Portuguese playmaker in a bombshell interview.

“My lifestyle will change, my children’s lives will be sunny, after six years in Manchester with cold and rain, I will be playing in a growing league, with recognised players”.

Fernandes has been linked to a number of clubs plying their trade in the Saudi Pro League recently, including Al Ittihad and Al-Hilal.

Man United are supposedly considering the possibility of 'cashing in' on the 31-year-old, who could earn the Red Devils around £70m.

© Iconsport / PA Images

Bold Bruno admission

Seemingly approaching the end of his time at the Theatre of Dreams, Fernandes is becoming increasingly open to the possibility of a move away from Man United.

The 31-year-old is heading towards the twilight years of his career and could favour a switch to Saudi Arabia for lifestyle and financial reasons.

With the current state of the Saudi Pro League and AFC Champions League Elite, Fernandes would be waving goodbye to the top level of club football.